News

Flipkart rebrands Grocery as ‘Kilos,’ claims to offer wholesale prices for everyday essentials

Walmart-owned Flipkart is promoting Kilos through its BIG Bachat Day Sale with discounts and offers. The company has also sent WhatsApp messages, highlighting grocery deals at “wholesale prices.”

Ishan Patra574 Stories
Flipkart rebrands Grocery as ‘Kilos,’ claims to offer wholesale prices for everyday essentials

Sunday February 02, 2025 , 2 min Read

Ecommerce giant ﻿Flipkart﻿has rebranded its grocery business from ‘Grocery’ to ‘Kilos,’ aiming to provide everyday essentials at wholesale prices, as highlighted in a company ad.

Kilos, unlike Flipkart’s newer quick commerce offering Minutes, is showing longer delivery times for purchases similar to Amazon’s Fresh.

On Flipkart’s mobile app, Kilos is marked with a flashy ‘NEW’ tag, tapping on which it takes a user to a rebranded interface. However, on its website, clicking on Kilos still leads to the familiar Grocery interface.

Walmart-owned Flipkart is promoting Kilos through its BIG Bachat Day Sale with discounts and offers. The company has also sent WhatsApp messages, highlighting grocery deals at “wholesale prices.”

This strategy of offering discounts, card deals, and coupons at the start of the month to encourage grocery stocking is similar to Amazon Fresh and other grocery delivery services.

Flipkart Kilos

It remains unclear whether Kilos offers more than just a rebrand from Grocery. YourStory has reached out to the company with some queries.

This development comes about a month after ex-Dunzo CEO Kabeer Biswas joined Flipkart to work on the company's quick commerce offering.

The ecommerce major has been bullish on its expansion plans for Flipkart Minutes, focusing on adding new categories on the platform and cities to its dark store network. It has already launched quick medicine delivery in Bengaluru and Delhi, aiming to expand the feature to other top cities.

Edited by Jyoti Narayan