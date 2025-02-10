Global workforce mobility platform BorderPlus has raised $7 million in funding, marking its first institutional investment round, led by Owl Ventures.

The round also included contributions from Flipkart Co-Founder Binny Bansal, former CaratLane CEO Mithun Sacheti, OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal, Sparkl Edventure's Aakash Chaudhary, and Apoorva Patni.

“The global workforce landscape is evolving, especially with demographic trends such as aging populations. The tiered skilling and mobility approach that BorderPlus brings to the table, is solving for a critical need. BorderPlus’ ability to integrate technology with end-to-end workforce mobility solutions is revolutionary," noted Amit A Patel, Managing Director at Owl Ventures.

BorderPlus offers global placement to healthcare and nursing staff. It takes a comprehensive approach that includes language training, visa processing, job placements, cultural integration and financial support.

Mayank Kumar, co-founder of upGrad, and Ayush Mathur, an early team member at hospitality and travel-tech firm OYO, launched BorderPlus earlier this year.

The company will initially focus on healthcare sector in Germany, with plans to expand into other areas such as hospitality, retail, teaching, construction/logistics, and trucking. It will also explore additional geographies in the future.

Kumar had earlier noted that its programme will be priced at Rs 2 lakh, but the full amount will be reimbursed to candidates as a scholarship or relocation assistance once they arrive in Germany.

"We are committed to unlocking cross-border employment opportunities and this fundraise will support us in enhancing our platform capabilities, strengthening partnerships, expanding our reach, and making international workforce mobility seamless and accessible," noted Mayank and Ayush, Co-founders of BorderPlus.