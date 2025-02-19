Google unveils Ananta, one of its largest offices in Bengaluru

Tech behemoth Google on Wednesday unveiled Ananta, one of the company’s largest offices, in Bengaluru. Located in the Mahadevapura area, Ananta—meaning “infinite” or “limitless” in Sanskrit—reflects the company’s vision of expanding the potential of technology.

The campus is designed with sustainability in mind, including 100% wastewater recycling, rainwater harvesting, and making it one of India’s largest installations of electrochromic glass, Google said in a blog post.

“India has always played the role of a strategic nerve centre in the tech discourse—this is evident in the thriving startup and app ecosystems, the digital public infrastructure that's transforming life for hundreds of millions of Indians, and the depth and diversity of Indian creators. Today, we are excited to share another major milestone in our ongoing commitment to India, with the inauguration of Ananta—one of Google’s largest offices globally,” reads the company’s blog.

The layout follows a city grid design, with interconnected pathways for easy navigation. It includes individual neighbourhoods for focused work and a central gathering space called ‘Sabha’ for community and collaboration. The building’s interiors have been designed with materials almost entirely sourced locally, the company said.

“As India has charted an ambitious new reality for its citizens with technology, Google has been its proud partner over the last 20 years. The new Ananta campus in Bengaluru marks a significant milestone in our journey, marking the technological paradigm shift underway with AI,” said Preeti Lobana, Vice President and Country Manager of Google India.

“Looking ahead, I see us focused on some core areas: empowering businesses and individuals through widespread AI adoption, ensuring AI transformation doesn't stay on the margins of the economy but creates impact in its systemic areas such as agriculture, health and fintech. We aim to work in deep partnership with India's vibrant research and startup ecosystem while making our products become ever more helpful,” she added.