Conversational AI platform ﻿Gupshup﻿ has forayed into agentic AI with the launch of an AI Agent Library, including 15 pre-built and customisable AI agents with industry-specific capabilities.

The library of AI agents will allow enterprises to improve customer experience, increase operational efficiency by reducing time-to-market, and drive revenue growth, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Gupshup's latest AI offering is built on large language models (LLMs) for customer interactions—integrated with backend systems—and can be deployed rapidly across channels, including WhatsApp, SMS, RCS, voice, web, and mobile.

The development comes at a time when agentic AI is rapidly growing, with several SaaS firms—Zoho, Freshworks, and Snowflake—introducing similar offerings recently.

“At Gupshup, we pride ourselves in being the leader in every stage of innovation. It's when new capabilities become possible—we see it as our job to package it, to standardise it, and to bring it to lots and lots of businesses. We have a very, very long history of doing that consistently at every stage of industry evolution. I see this as an evolution of the messaging industry. With LLMs now, we are irreversibly in this conversational era,” said Beerud Sheth, CEO of Gupshup, at a press briefing.

Built on the Gupshup Conversation Cloud, the AI agents claim to excel in planning, executing, and learning, surpassing basic chat flows. The agents are offered in over 15 languages, such as Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, and Arabic, to engage users in multi-turn natural language conversations. Beyond managing inbound queries, these agents can handle outbound tasks, such as notifications, reminders, and alerts.

Customers using Gupshup’s pre-built AI agents can deliver personalised interactions, as the agents track conversation history through integration with common data platforms.

The initial release debuts a series of specialised AI agents built across key industries and B2C engagement scenarios, including retail and ecommerce, fintech, travel and hospitality, real estate, and CPG/FMCG.

For example, a lead generation AI agent autonomously gathers, qualifies, and nurtures leads while managing targeted drip campaigns—tasks that previously required manual effort.

Meanwhile, the product discovery AI agent can drive sales with consultative product discovery and intelligent recommendations, and the order management AI agent streamlines processes by enhancing order tracking, returns handling, and delivery optimisation.

Premika Chandrasekaran, Director - Retail and Ecommerce, Schneider Electric, said, "Gupshup has truly simplified our operations at Schneider Electric. From converting paper-based quotations into digital carts within 90 seconds, the convenience and efficiency it brings are unmatched."

Several global clients, including Saudi Arabia-based Petromin and Brazilian fashion retailer Reserva, have leveraged Gupshup’s offerings.

The company also announced its transition to Gupshup.ai, with plans to announce several new AI offerings in the future.

Speaking of the transition to Gupshup.ai, Sheth said, "It's just a continuum of the maturation of the messaging industry. With the rise of AI and LLMs, users can move beyond structured or rigid interactions and basic notifications—you can now have human-like conversations. It's still messaging, but it's become much smarter, richer, and more natural and human-like than ever before."

The startup serves over 45,000 customers in more than 60 countries across various industries, processing upwards of 120 billion conversational messages each year.