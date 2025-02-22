The aptly-named Haat of Art showcases art exhibitions across four cities

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 850 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

Founded by Jyoti Yadav and supported by Rakesh Singh and Pranav Nag, The Haat of Art (THOA) recently wrapped up the Bengaluru edition of its art exhibition series. The next editions are in March (New Delhi), April (Mumbai), and May (Indore).

The exhibitions are intended to stimulate creativity, inspire art lovers, promote art sales, and build networks in the artistic community. They feature paintings, sculptures, digital art, home décor, handicrafts, and calligraphy.

“Art for me is a way of presenting thoughts to the world with beauty and colour,” artist Apurba Das tells YourStory. She has also exhibited at Kala Manthan, India Art Festival, Art Yatra, and other events.

“The journey has been very encouraging till date. I have received praise and guidance from eminent artists, and lots of appreciation from unknown people across India,” she acknowledges.

Apurba Das

For the Bengaluru edition of THOA, she showcased vastu and feng shui, priced from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000. “I chose animal art to bring positivity to the environment,” she says.

Jeel Doshi has been an artist for over 12 years. “Art is an escape for me. It takes me away from reality for a while, yet being in my most conscious state of mind,” she describes.

“I am a person who cannot confine myself to just one medium. So I am always curious and exploring different mediums and techniques,” she adds.

Jeel Doshi

She has participated in group exhibitions in Gujarat and Karnataka. “For THOA, I came up with hyper-realistic human portraits that tells stories, and unique cosmic paintings,” Doshi describes.

“I also enjoy food paintings that are drool-worthy even on canvas,” she jokes. Her artworks are priced from Rs 4,000 to Rs 30,000, though she feels art is priceless and cannot really be justified by numbers alone.

Artist Pushpa BN is also the Director of Leadership and Organisational Development at Indegene. She has exhibited twice at THOA Bengaluru and will be at the Mumbai edition in April as well.

Pushpa BN

“Art is my sanctuary. It is a meditative process, a space where time slows down, and each dot, each stroke, is an invitation for me to be fully present,” she describes.

She finds dot art, in particular, to be rhythmic and grounding. “It transforms simple repetitions into intricate beauty. It reflects patience, resilience, and the joy of creating something meaningful from small, intentional actions,” she enthuses.

Starting as a way of immersion in mindful practice, dot art has become an integral part of Pushpa’s creative expression. “I have created numerous artworks, shared my process online, and engaged with a growing community of art lovers who appreciate this intricate form,” Puspha explains.

Aditi Dharmadhikari

Artist Aditi Dharmadhikari started off as a software engineer with over 12 years of experience in IT and management. “My artistic journey commenced in 2021 in Singapore, where I found mandalas while searching for art as a form of therapy,” she recalls.

“Art is a meditative journey—a reflection of life’s intricate beauty. My mandala creations are more than just visual compositions; they represent harmony, balance, and the infinite nature of the universe,” she describes.

Her artworks invite viewers to immerse themselves in a world of symmetry, colour and emotion. “Each dot and stroke, for me, embodies mindfulness and a deep connection with the present moment. Through my art, I aim to evoke a sense of peace and introspection,” Dharmadhikari says.

Her company, registered in Singapore, focused on advancing the mandala art form through its integration into functional home décor items and practices like coaching. “Over the years, I have created numerous mandala artworks, each one representing a unique chapter in my growth as an artist,” she explains.

Dharmadhikari’s artworks have travelled to the US, Australia, and Indonesia as well. At THOA, she presented a collection of 25 artworks, blending both traditional and contemporary mandala styles.

One of the pieces was titled Roots and draws inspiration from the Tree of Life. “Roots serve as a metaphor for our connection to ancestry, cultural heritage, and the foundations upon which we build our lives,” she describes.

Another piece was titled Horizon. Its elegant quality invites the viewer to reflect on endless possibilities and hope.

“The combination of simplicity and grandeur in the piece creates a timeless, meditative space that encourages introspection and a sense of tranquillity,” Dharmadhikari signs off.

Now what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and harness your creative side for a better world?

Kashmira Diva

Sheeja Pramod

Santosh Raman

Rashmi Bonal

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at The Haat of Art’s Bengaluru edition.)