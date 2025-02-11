Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday expressed his confidence in Bengaluru being the first to launch the country’s first foundational AI model.

Speaking at the inauguration of Invest Karnataka 2025, he said, “Whenever you have doubts about India’s future or potential, do one thing, come to Bengaluru. Visit the city and witness its thriving IT industry, dynamic startup ecosystem and its young innovative entrepreneurs and technologies.”

Inaugurated by the Defence Minister, the event also saw participation from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah; Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar; M B Patil, Large and Medium Industries Minister, Karnataka; Priyank Kharge, IT and BT Minister, Karnataka; Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Food and Civil Supplies; and Shalini Rajneesh, Chief Secretary, Karnataka.

Also present were Anand Mahindra, Sajjan Jindal, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Geetanjali Kirloskar, and Rahul Munjal.

The inauguration also saw the launch of a single window system for investors by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This integrates more than 150 business services from over 30 state departments and agencies and simplifies the process and accelerates approvals. Thus, investors do not have to navigate complex bureaucratic procedures across multiple government departments.

The New Industrial Policy 2025-30 was announced by the Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. The policy aims to accelerate the annual growth rate of the manufacturing sector to 12%, and targets an investment of Rs 7.5 lakh crore.

Some of the top investments announced include Rs 56,000 crore from JSW Neo Energy Ltd. towards solar projects, wind projects, battery energy storage, blade manufacturing, and setting up a Wind Turbine Generator plant; Rs 54,000 crore from Baldota Steel & Power Limited investment for an integrated steel plant; and Rs 50,000 crore from Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. towards the development of renewable energy power projects and rooftop solutions across the state.

Mahindra Susten Pvt Ltd. announced an investment of Rs 35,000 crore to set up renewable energy projects; ReNew Pvt. Ltd. announced Rs 50,000 crore investment to set up 4GW of renewable energy projects; Serentica Renewables India Pvt. Ltd. announced an investment of 43,975 crore towards the development of renewable energy projects; and JSW Group announced an investment of Rs 43,900 crore for JSW Cement and Steel and its affiliates.

The event also announced that around 9 universities, including Dayananda Sagar University, PES, and St. John’s University of New York City, have shown interest in the state’s KWIN City initiative by setting up facilities in KWIN City over the coming years.