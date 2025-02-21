Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday noted that the state’s investment scenario is at the cusp of a historic transformation with major strides made to attract investors.

“We have assured that no investor coming to Kerala will have to face the cobweb of procedural delays and meet barriers of red tape,” Vijayan said in his opening address at the Invest Kerala Summit.

Union Ministers including Commerce and Industry Ministry Piyush Goyal, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, among others were in attendance at the summit.

The CM added that Kerala currently has around 6,200 startups with an investment of Rs 5,800 crore and has created around 62,000 jobs within the state.

Kerala is ambitiously targeting the help establishment of 15,000 startups and create around 100,000 jobs by next year.

The state is looking to focus on creating an investment hub in Kerala with the government aiming to play the role of a facilitator and catalyst in helping formulate policies and implementing them.

Additionally, the CM also added that the state has a strong infrastructure base including road, air, maritime, and digital connectivity with uninterrupted power and clean energy, making it an ideal building block for industries and entrepreneurship.

Gadkari, who addressed the event online, announced 31 new road projects worth Rs 50, 000 crore for Kerala while Goyal added that the Centre will extend full support to the state’s industrial and economic development initiatives.

Over 3000 delegates are attending the ongoing Invest Kerala Summit, which will focus on verticals like AI & Robotics, Aerospace & Defence, Logistics, Lifesciences, Medical Devices & Biotech, and Renewable Energy among others.