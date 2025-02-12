Karnataka govt launches new single-window system at Invest Karnataka 2025

The Karnataka government has launched a new Single Window System, offering a streamlined and digital-first approach to facilitating and fast-tracking investments in the state that has positioned itself at the forefront of industrial growth and economic boom.

Launched by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Global Investors Meet, 'Invest Karnataka 2025', the advanced system is geared to improve the ease of doing business, and marks a major milestone in Karnataka's thriving industrial landscape.

The latest initiative is aligned to the state's vision of fostering a business-friendly environment and ensuring that Karnataka remains a preferred investment destination.

With an end-to-end digital approach, the Single Window System not only simplifies processes but also reaffirms Karnataka's position as a hub for industrial and economic growth.

By integrating over 150 business services from more than 30 state departments and agencies, the system simplifies and accelerates approvals.

The new Single Window System is designed to create a seamless, transparent, and efficient investment experience, ensuring that investors no longer need to navigate complex bureaucratic procedures across multiple government departments.

The platform enables businesses to apply, amend, and renew necessary approvals, NOCs and clearances from the Single Window system, significantly enhancing efficiency and turnaround times for investors.

Investors can now also secure in-principal approvals at either the district or state level through an online Common Application Form (CAF), enabling a more structured and predictable approval process.

Notably, in the coming months, the system will introduce the facility of online Affidavit-Based Clearance (ABC), which will allow investors in the manufacturing sector to begin construction and preparatory activities, without having to wait for approvals from different departments, based on an affidavit submission to Karnataka Udyog Mitra through the portal.

Moreover, the system incorporates an integrated Land Management System, making Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) services, such as land availability, allotment and building plan related approvals, more accessible and seamless.

Investors looking to set up operations on private or revenue land can use the GIS-Based Industrial Information System to help them verify compliance with zoning and siting regulations before making land acquisition decisions for their projects.

In order to ensure greater connectivity with national and central government frameworks, the Single Window System is seamlessly integrated with the National Single-Window System and other central departments.

The system also features a know-your-approval wizard to guide the investors through the necessary approvals, NOCs and clearances required at different stages of their project life-cycle. To support financial decision-making, an Incentive Wizard and Calculator have been incorporated to help investors assess their eligibility for various state-offered benefits.

The Single Window System also introduces a generative AI-powered chatbot Udyog Mitra Assistant (UMA) that provides real-time, multilingual assistance on policies, approvals, and incentives to the investors.

In addition, the platform will include an incentive claim and disbursement module, which ensures a transparent and efficient mechanism for claiming financial incentives.

All in all, the system enhances transparency for the investors by providing real-time status updates on their approval applications.

The availability of real-time dashboards and SLA monitoring will also allow government stakeholders to track approval status, identify and resolve process bottlenecks and ensure timely service delivery.

The system is mobile-optimised and multi-lingual - which ensures accessibility and convenience for a wide range of users.

Investors can also raise and track grievances through an interactive online query resolution system.

By using PAN as Unique Business ID for availing business services, and providing an online system to support the investors through all stages of their project life-cycle, the Single Window System represents a major transformation in Karnataka's industrial landscape.