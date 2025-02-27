New leaders on the block: AI100 unveils its second cohort of visionaries

Another day, another artificial intelligence (AI) story. From DeepSeek redefining the boundaries of computing, to the launch of Grok 3 chatbot, there has never been a more exciting time to be a part of the conversation. India, too, is embracing AI wholeheartedly, with recent developments in India’s AI mission. Now, more than ever, is the time to delve into what the experts are saying.

AI100, an initiative by YourStory and AWS, offers a platform for pioneers in India’s AI landscape to share their journeys, their innovations and their predictions for the future of AI. The initiative spotlights 100 different leaders, academicians, influencers and visionaries in the Indian AI industry who have changed the game. The first cohort of leaders was unveiled on January 30, 2025.

Now, the second cohort of leaders are here to share their unique experiences and viewpoints. Read about the innovator who highlights the relationship between AI and sustainability. Learn about how AI will redefine the insurance industry from one of its veteran leaders. Get to know the sportsman who is using AI to bring fair play to the gaming industry. Discover how AI is spotlighting tech talent in smaller cities and towns. Read about how AI is powering the core of an innovative no-code tool that will help developers build mobile and web applications with ease. The second cohort of AI100 brings fresh insights, experiences and viewpoints on Indian AI!

Mindtickle

Smita Ojha, Senior Vice President of Engineering, Mindtickle, is driven by fearless curiosity. Perhaps that is why she has dedicated her life to diving deep into technologies like collaborative filtering - a technique that filters information by using the data and interactions collected by the system from other users. Reddit, YouTube, Netflix - you name it, they all use collaborative filtering. Ojha’s interest in working in areas such as filtering, search and AI have led her to enjoy stints at both enterprise software and social media companies. Now, she’s carving a space for herself in the revenue enablement space. When this intrepid leader isn’t exploring new tech landscapes at the office, she can be found hiking, skiing or rock climbing during her free time. Learn more about this adventurer’s journey on her complete profile.

Shellkode

Tech talent can be found anywhere… and Arun Kumar, CEO and Co-founder, ShellKode, is on a mission to find it. Kumar has set a goal for himself - create new IT job opportunities in smaller towns and give talented individuals the chance to prove their mettle in the competitive tech landscape. Part of his mission involves bringing powerful technologies like AI to Tier II and Tier III cities in India. Growing up in smaller cities like Trichy and Coimbatore, Kumar worked hard - studying, interning and eventually setting up his own company. In 2021, when he co-founded ShellKode, Kumar and his colleagues had nothing to offer except for pure, unadulterated talent. Today, ShellKode’s growing client list is a testament to just how far talent can take you. Learn about this inspiring leader’s journey, and how he uplifts others, in his complete profile.

Geeky Ants

Three words capture the essence of Sanket Sahu, Founder & CTO (Innovation), GeekyAnts - entrepreneur, technologist and wanderer. This digital nomad forges his own path - whether it was founding GeekyAnts or rejecting jobs that didn’t align with his principles or purpose. His first encounter with AI was when he was designing computer algorithms for video games. At GeekyAnts, AI is actively embraced as a companion to every role in the organisation. Furthermore, AI is the core of the company’s new no-code tool - BuilderX - a one-stop platform where developers and designers can easily build mobile and web applications. The next step in Sahu’s AI journey? Transforming this technology from an assistant to an active agent of change. You can find him in his office, on X learning about the latest developments in tech and AI, or on the open road in a custom-designed caravan heading to Goa. Learn more about where this voyager will go and his thoughts about the future of AI on his complete profile.

ICICI Prudential

This leader wields AI like a swiss knife - with precision, power and purpose. Karthik Kanagaraj, Chief Data Science and Analytics, MD & CEO Office, believes that AI is a multipurpose tool that can analyse medical reports, organise lives through wearable devices and help underwriters in insurance make informed decisions. Kanagaraj, himself, is a multifaceted leader, having worked in sales, strategy, finance before making the move to insurance. He has a grand vision for AI and insurance in the future, seeing it impact everything from reducing claims processing times, detecting fraudulent claims and offering customised insurance plans. Learn how this leader keeps up with everything related to AI, tech and insurance on his complete profile.

Games 24x7

Whether it's on the field or in the office - Tridib Mukherjee, Chief Data Science and AI Officer, Games 24x7, plays fairly and responsibly. Mukherjee grew up as a sports enthusiast, and loved gaming, so it was natural that what drew him to AI were the algorithms designed to outsmart humans at games of chess and the Chinese board game Go. In 2018, he joined Games 24x7, which allowed him to actively pursue his interest in AI, particularly when it came to data-driven decision making, machine-driven algorithms for hyperpersonalisation, and ensuring that users enjoy safe and responsible gameplay. In his spare time, Mukherjee can be found cheering on his favourite cricket and football teams. Learn more about this gamer, sportsman and AI maverick on his complete profile.

Check out more details about these visionaries at www.ai100leaders.com and stay tuned for the next cohort from the AI100 campaign.