Reinforcing its commitment to employee wellness, Myntra, one of India's leading fashion and lifestyle platforms, has launched a state-of-the-art pickleball court at its corporate office in Bangalore. This initiative is a testament to Myntra's focus on fostering a healthy work environment, encouraging its employees to recharge, build camaraderie, and embrace an active lifestyle. With this launch, Myntra continues to shape employee engagement efforts that resonate with its young and dynamic workforce to ultimately improve workplace culture and holistic wellness.

The court was inaugurated during an organization-wide event attended by badminton icon and Commonwealth Games champion Ashwini Ponnappa. The initiative reflects Myntra's vision of integrating sports and wellness with workplace culture, offering employees and their families a unique avenue for recreation and connection.

Pickleball, one of the fastest-growing sports globally, has witnessed a remarkable growth in popularity from 2019 to 2022. As per latest reports by Bonafide Research, the pickleball market in India is expected to grow at over 26% CAGR from 2024 to 2029. A perfect blend of competitiveness, social engagement, and easy-to-learn techniques, pickleball has emerged as a popular choice among both millennials and Gen Z professionals seeking fun and engaging ways to stay active. With a diverse workforce, including one in every three employees being Gen Z, Myntra is keen on employee engagement opportunities that resonate with its dynamic and trend-forward employee base.

While a few tech parks and office spaces in Bangalore have pickleball courts, Myntra's initiative stands out as a fully owned, in-house facility open not only to employees but also to their friends and families—available every day, including weekends.

Govindraj MK, CHRO, Myntra, said the introduction of a pickleball court within the office is yet another step in Myntra's journey to create an employee-first workspace. With Pickleball's rising popularity, especially among Gen Z, this initiative aligns perfectly with Myntra’s efforts to offer unique experiences for its workforce. “The fast-paced, social, and accessible nature of the sport makes it a great way for employees to connect, unwind, and recharge. This will set a new benchmark and trend for corporate wellness in India, true to Myntra's EVP of ‘Be the Trend, Be Myntra’,” he said.

Ponnappa commended Myntra's commitment to encouraging wellness through sports, stating that an active lifestyle plays a crucial role in overall well-being, and it's great to see Myntra introducing pickleball to its employees as part of this effort. “Pickleball is fast, engaging, and easy to pick up, making it a fantastic way to stay active. I'm delighted to see a leading brand like Myntra support the growth of pickleball in India,” she said.

During the launch, Rajath Kankar MR, Founder General Secretary of the Karnataka State Pickleball Association, said pickleball is witnessing tremendous growth in India, and it's encouraging to see a leading corporate like Myntra investing in the sport. “As the first corporate to provide a dedicated pickleball facility and structured support for employees in-house, Myntra is playing a key role in fostering the pickleball community in Bengaluru and beyond,” he said.

Myntra, one of India’s leading platforms for fashion, beauty and lifestyle, also offers a range of sporting and engagement facilities at its campus, including a lawn tennis court, indoor gaming arena, gym, and table tennis. In addition to this, it also extends access to a cricket practice net and ground along with an indoor badminton court. This latest initiative reflects Myntra's commitment to fostering a vibrant workplace and creating meaningful connections beyond work.