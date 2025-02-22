Navigating the new age of Indian startups

India’s startup ecosystem has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from a fledgling idea into a global powerhouse of creativity and commerce—mirroring the journey of the very startups it supports. With over 100 unicorns and a collective valuation exceeding $340 billion, India proudly stands as the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. But this spectacular ascent wasn’t merely a stroke of luck.





It's the result of strategic planning and sustained efforts to nurture ideas, encourage innovation, and empower talent.

Dreams backed by policy

The government's bold and proactive policies are the driving force behind this transformation. The Startup India initiative, launched in 2016, laid the foundation for a robust support system.





The Fund of Funds for Startups, Credit Guarantee Scheme, and tax incentives created a fertile ground for entrepreneurial growth. The recent announcement of the Rs 1 trillion corpus for long-term, low-interest financing demonstrates the government's commitment to fuelling innovation and growth. By reducing bureaucratic red tape and simplifying compliance, these policies have freed entrepreneurs to focus on building innovative solutions, instead of battling paperwork.

Innovation goes regional

Tier II and III cities are where the action is, with 48% of recognised startups now emerging from these regions. What we are witnessing now is more than a trend–it's a revolution that's democratising entrepreneurship and innovation across India.





These startups are addressing hyper-local challenges. In the process, they also create jobs and opportunities in previously underserved areas. The rise of regional incubators, accelerators, and access to digital infrastructure has further catalysed this growth, ensuring that innovation is no longer confined to the metropolitan hubs.

A tech-tonic shift

Technology continues to be the backbone of India’s startup revolution. The adoption of AI, blockchain, IoT, and data analytics is transforming industries such as healthcare, agriculture, and fintech. Startups are now not only solving complex problems but also driving efficiency and scalability. For instance, agritech startups are leveraging AI to optimise supply chains and improve crop yields, while healthtech ventures are making quality healthcare accessible to remote areas through telemedicine and wearable devices.





Moreover, the rapid digital adoption fuelled by affordable internet and smartphone penetration has expanded the total addressable market for startups. This digital shift has enabled businesses to scale rapidly and reach consumers across the length and breadth of the country.

Scaling beyond the hurdles

While this is encouraging, as we chart the course ahead, several challenges demand attention. One of which remains access to growth capital, particularly for startups in emerging sectors and those from smaller cities. While early-stage funding has shown resilience, the path to Series B and beyond needs strengthening. The recent funding winter has highlighted the importance of building sustainable business models and maintaining strong unit economics.





Talent acquisition and retention also present a critical challenge. While India produces world-class technical talent, startups often struggle to attract experienced professionals in specialised roles. This highlights the need for stronger industry-academia collaboration to bridge this gap and create talent pools aligned with evolving industry needs.

In the spirit of collaboration

Startups, often bootstrapping their way to success with limited resources and expertise, benefit immensely from the shared knowledge and diverse perspectives that collaboration brings. No wonder then that collaboration has emerged as a cornerstone for sustained growth in the startup ecosystem. Events that bring together entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and other stakeholders under one roof can act as a catalyst for growth and development of the startup ecosystem.





Platforms like the soon-to-be-held Startup Mahakumbh, with an expected participation of over 3000 startups and over 500 investors from more than 50 countries, will serve as a launchpad for budding entrepreneurs, helping them connect with the resources they need to succeed. With more such collaborations and unified platforms, startups can not only overcome challenges collectively but can also accelerate the pace of innovation.

Investing in tomorrow

No doubt the future of India's startup scene is bright, brimming with potential for explosive growth. But the game has changed. It's no longer just about building businesses—it's about building responsible businesses. The focus, therefore, must now shift toward building sustainable and inclusive businesses that prioritise Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals to align with global trends.





The new age of Indian startups is all about creating an ecosystem that empowers individuals, addresses societal challenges, and contributes to a better future for all. By embracing collaboration, fostering inclusivity, and prioritising sustainability, startups can transform challenges into opportunities and solidify India’s position as a global leader in innovation and entrepreneurship.





Archana Jahagirdar is the Founder & Managing Partner, Rukam Capital







