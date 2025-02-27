NVIDIA reports 78% jump in revenue to $39.3B in Q4 led by AI demand

US-based chipmaker ﻿﻿NVIDIA﻿﻿ has reported $39.3 billion in revenue for its fourth-quarter earnings for fiscal year 2025. This marks a 78% year-over-year growth compared to $22.1 billion in Q4 FY24. Additionally, there was a sequential increase of 12% from the previous quarter. For fiscal 2025, revenue reached $130.5 billion, marking a 114% increase year over year.

The surge is largely attributed to booming demand for the company’s specialised Blackwell chips, which powers generative AI and other advanced AI workloads.

“Demand for Blackwell is amazing as reasoning AI adds another scaling law—increasing compute for training makes models smarter and increasing compute for long thinking makes the answer smarter,” said Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

“We’ve successfully ramped up the massive-scale production of Blackwell AI supercomputers, achieving billions of dollars in sales in its first quarter. AI is advancing at light speed as agentic AI and physical AI set the stage for the next wave of AI to revolutionize the largest industries,” he added.

For the quarter, GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.89, up 14% from the previous quarter and up 82% from a year ago.

NVIDIA’s net income for the quarter reached $22.09 billion, compared to $12.28 billion a year ago. However, total operating expenses rose sharply, reaching $4.6 billion in Q4 FY25, compared to $3.1 billion during the same period last year.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company projects revenue of $43.0 billion, plus or minus 2%.

The Santa-Clara, California-based firm’s GPUs continue to serve as the backbone for large language models (LLMs) and generative AI workloads. In the quarter under review, the company’s data center revenue surged to $35.6 billion, up 16% from Q3 and up 93% from a year ago. Full-year revenue rose by 142% to $115.2 billion.

NVIDIA was announced as a key technology partner for the $500 billion Stargate Project, further strengthening its dominance in the AI sector and high-performance computing. Meanwhile, the company’s gaming revenue declined to $2.5 billion, reflecting a 22% drop from the previous quarter and an 11% decline year over year.

Notably, over 75% of the systems on the Top 500 list of the world’s most powerful supercomputers are now powered by NVIDIA technologies, the company said in a statement.

Strengthening its presence in healthcare and life sciences, NVIDIA rolled out several partnerships with industry leaders including IQVIA, Illumina, Mayo Clinic, and Arc Institute to drive advancements in genomics, drug discovery, and healthcare innovation. Additionally, the company also expanded its global footprint by announcing the opening of its first R&D center in Vietnam.