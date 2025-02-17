Startups are the engines of innovation, reshaping industries and driving technological advancements. But turning great ideas into scalable solutions requires more than vision—it demands access to cutting-edge technology and strategic support. That’s where NVIDIA Inception steps in, offering startups the tools and resources they need to innovate, build, and scale successfully.

To help startups harness these opportunities, NVIDIA is hosting an exclusive webinar “Innovate, Build, and Scale: NVIDIA’s Playbook for Startups” on March 7, 2025, at 3 PM IST. This session will bring together industry experts and startup leaders to share insights on leveraging AI, accelerated computing, and strategic partnerships to drive sustainable growth. The webinar will provide actionable strategies for startups at various stages—from early ideation to scaling operations. Participants will learn how to navigate challenges, accelerate product development, and tap into NVIDIA’s extensive ecosystem for business growth.

The session will feature key speakers from NVIDIA and the startup ecosystem. Unnikrishnan A R, Head of Developer Programs, South Asia, NVIDIA, will introduce the NVIDIA Inception program and explain how it empowers startups with tailored support, from AI tools to networking opportunities with VCs and industry experts. Ankush Sabharwal, Founder & CEO of CoRover.ai, will share insights on how AI-driven innovation is transforming industries, highlighting how conversational AI has reshaped business models. Jigar Halani, Director of Enterprise Solutions Architecture & Engineering at NVIDIA, will provide a deep dive into NVIDIA’s advanced technology stack, including NIM Microservices and NEMO kits, explaining how these tools help startups scale efficiently and optimize AI models.

The NVIDIA Inception program is designed to support startups by providing access to critical resources. Participating startups can benefit from free credits for NVIDIA technical training courses, discounted workshops, and exclusive technical resources. They will also gain access to preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, along with free cloud credits from NVIDIA partners. Additionally, eligible startups can connect with NVIDIA’s extensive venture capital network through Inception Capital Connect, receive branding support through digital badges and event assets, and participate in exclusive networking events.

Startups that join NVIDIA Inception become part of a thriving community of over 20,000 startups across 100+ countries. The program is designed to provide hands-on mentorship, industry connections, and access to state-of-the-art AI and computing technologies, enabling startups to scale their businesses effectively and remain competitive in their respective industries.

Unlike traditional accelerator programs, NVIDIA Inception is industry-agnostic, supporting startups across diverse sectors, including Automotive, Energy, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Robotics. Whether a startup is leveraging AI for medical imaging, autonomous vehicles, or fintech applications, the program provides tailored resources to meet its unique needs.

If you’re ready to take your startup to the next level, join this exclusive webinar to learn how NVIDIA can fuel your journey to success.