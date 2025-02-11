OYO to invest $10M in US-based G6 Hospitality's digital assets

Global travel tech company ﻿OYO﻿ on Tuesday said it will invest $10 million (about Rs 87 crore) to enhance the digital presence of G6 Hospitality, the operator of Motel 6 and Studio 6, in the United States.

The investment will primarily focus on expanding the Motel 6 website and the My6 app, with plans to quadruple app installs before the summer season.

To achieve this, OYO will deploy advanced digital targeting strategies, leveraging direct partnerships with Google and Microsoft to engage high-intent customers more effectively.

"By focusing our resources on users with the highest conversion potential, we’re optimising marketing spend while maximising value for our franchise partners. This investment highlights G6’s commitment to empowering its franchise network by boosting direct bookings and minimising reliance on third-party platforms," said Shashank Jain, Head of Online Revenue at G6 Hospitality.

In 2024, OYO acquired G6 Hospitality from Blackstone Real Estate for $525 million and is now focused on accelerating its growth.

In 2025, the company aims to add over 150 hotels under the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, further strengthening its presence in key markets such as Texas, California, Georgia, and Arizona while maintaining its core values and distinct identity.

To enhance operational efficiency, G6 Hospitality has partnered with HotelKey, a hospitality technology provider, to upgrade technological capabilities across its US and Canada properties.

The travel tech unicorn also reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 166 crore in Q3 FY25, a six-fold increase from Rs 25 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, its revenue rose to Rs 1,695 crore, reflecting 31% year-on-year growth, marking a strong rebound from the flat topline growth seen in FY24.