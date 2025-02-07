Paytm grants 1.36 lakh equity shares under ESOP plan

One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of fintech firm ﻿Paytm﻿, has expanded its employee stock option scheme (ESOP), allotting 1,36,528 equity shares to eligible employees.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee approved the allotment, increasing the company’s issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital from Rs 63.75 crore to Rs 63.76 crore, according to a BSE filing.

This move follows an ESOP expansion in January, when 2,03,137 stock options were added to the pool at a face value of Rs 1 per share and an exercise price of Rs 9 per stock option.

The total valuation of these options was approximately Rs 18.27 crore, based on the company’s stock price at the time. In December 2024, One97 Communications had also issued 2,44,801 fully paid-up equity shares under its ESOP programme.

Recently, One97 Communications was fined Rs 1.19 crore by the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Department for alleged non-compliance with tax regulations. While details of the violation remain undisclosed, the penalty adds a regulatory hurdle for the fintech firm.

The fintech major posted a Rs 930 crore profit in Q2 FY24, a sharp turnaround from the Rs 840.1 crore loss in the previous quarter. The company’s revenue from operations grew 10.51%, reaching Rs 1,659.5 crore in Q2 FY24, up from Rs 1,501.6 crore in Q1 FY24.

The company’s Singapore-based subsidiary recently divested its stock acquisition rights in Japan’s PayPay to SoftBank Vision Fund 2 for $279.2 million.