Pet care startup Supertails enters offline space with its first clinic in Bengaluru

Supertails, a Bengaluru-based pet care startup, has launched its first physical clinic in the city. The move marks the company’s entry into offline veterinary services, complementing its existing digital offerings, including an online pharmacy and teleconsultation.

India has a pet population of nearly 38 million, but access to veterinary care remains limited. The company aims to address this gap by establishing a holistic pet care ecosystem, with plans to serve 1 million pet parents within the next two years.

Supertails is looking to open three more clinics in Bengaluru over the next three months. The company expects this "pilot phase" to lay the foundation for further expansion into other cities across India.

"In our journey to build a holistic pet care ecosystem, we’ve observed the challenges pet parents face. This clinic is designed to provide high-quality veterinary care while ensuring a comfortable and stress-free experience for pets," said Vineet Khanna, Co-founder of Supertails, in an interview to YourStory.

The newly launched Supertails+ Clinic offers a range of services, including consultation, radiology, grooming, diagnostics, and an on-site pharmacy. It is staffed by Fear Free certified veterinarians and healthcare professionals. Fear Free is a global movement that aims to reduce stress, anxiety, and fear in pets and their owners.

The facility features separate waiting areas for cats, dogs, and small animals, as well as dedicated consultation rooms to cater to different species.

The company plans to introduce at-home care services in the near future.

Founded in 2021, Supertails focuses on providing pet care solutions through a digital platform, including online vet consultation and a pet supply marketplace.

Rise of pet care

India’s pet care industry has seen rapid growth in recent years, driven by rising pet ownership, increasing disposable incomes, and a shift in consumer attitudes toward pet wellness. The country has witnessed a surge in demand for high-quality pet products and healthcare services, paving the way for a new wave of pet care startups.

Traditionally, India’s pet care market is dominated by local veterinary clinics and small-scale pet stores. However, the sector has evolved in recent times with the entry of tech-driven startups offering digital solutions for pet healthcare, food, grooming, and accessories. Companies like Heads Up For Tails, Supertails, DogSpot, and JustDogs strive to provide everything from premium pet food and veterinary teleconsultations to subscription-based pet wellness services.

A key driver of growth in the segment is the increasing number of first-time pet owners in urban India, notes Khanna.

Many pet parents seek convenience and expert guidance, leading to a rise in online platforms that offer vet consultations, pet training, and doorstep delivery of pet essentials. Additionally, the pandemic accelerated digital adoption, pushing many startups to expand their ecommerce and telehealth services.

Despite its potential, the industry faces challenges such as a lack of trained veterinarians, limited access to advanced pet healthcare, and low awareness about preventive pet care. To address these gaps, startups are integrating both online and offline services to create a more holistic pet care ecosystem.