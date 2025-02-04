Pet health management apps: The role of AI in tracking vaccinations, treatments

Pet healthcare in India is riddled with challenges. Infrastructure is underdeveloped, services are fragmented and, for many pet parents, accessing quality care is a constant struggle.

While human healthcare has made incredible strides with technology and predictive solutions, pet healthcare hasn’t kept pace. But change is slowly happening and reshaping how we care for our furry companions.

The problem: Gaps in pet healthcare

The pet healthcare journey in India is unstructured and often stressful. It’s not just about finding quality care—it’s about navigating a system that hasn’t adapted to modern needs. From routine vaccinations to critical surgeries, every stage of care requires follow-ups, diagnostics, and coordination.

Yet, the reality is that pet parents often have to visit multiple providers, keep track of records manually, and rely on memory to manage their pet’s health. This fragmented system frequently leads to missed treatments, incomplete care, and unnecessary anxiety for pets and their families.

Take something as simple as annual vaccinations—they’re missed many times, not because pet parents don’t care, but because there’s no system to remind them.

And for more complex treatments, like post-surgery care or follow-ups for chemotherapy, the lack of structure can result in missed opportunities for better outcomes.

Addressing the challenges: A two-pronged approach

Improving pet healthcare isn’t just about fixing what’s broken; it’s about reimagining how care is delivered. This requires focusing on two key areas—better infrastructure and smarter technology.

Strengthening infrastructure and expertise

Pets deserve the same level of care as humans. It means creating access to holistic services that cover everything—from routine vaccinations and diagnostics to advanced treatments like orthopaedic surgeries and oncology care. Having skilled veterinarians equipped with modern tools is essential to ensure pets receive the best possible care.

Integrating technology into every step

Technology can simplify the complexities of pet healthcare. By digitising medical records and treatment plans, pet parents no longer need to worry about misplaced files or forgotten appointments. A well-designed system ensures every detail—from vaccination schedules to treatment histories—is accessible and transparent.

Apps can also play a crucial role, giving pet parents easy access to their pets’ medical history and automated reminders for vaccinations, deworming, or post-surgery care. This kind of integration streamlines the process and improves outcomes by ensuring no aspect of care is overlooked.

Technology and AI: Transforming pet care

With digitisation paving the way, AI is now becoming an invaluable tool in pet healthcare.

For veterinarians, AI assists in diagnostics by analysing medical images like X-rays and ultrasounds, flagging potential issues that might go unnoticed. This collaboration between human expertise and AI ensures more accurate diagnoses and timely treatments.

For pet parents, AI serves as a companion, guiding them through their pet’s health journey. Through personalised alerts and insights, pet parents receive timely reminders for vaccinations, nutritional advice, and recommendations for weight management.

A shift from reactive to proactive care

When technology and AI come together, the result is a shift from reactive to proactive healthcare. Pet parents no longer need to shoulder the burden of manually tracking their pet’s health. Instead, they’re supported by tools that help them anticipate and address potential issues before they escalate.

This shift isn’t just convenient—it provides peace of mind. Pet parents can focus on enjoying the companionship of their pets, knowing that their health is being managed comprehensively.

Gaurav Ajmera is the Founder of Vetic.