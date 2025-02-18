The next big thing in tech isn’t just about groundbreaking ideas; it’s about execution at scale. As data volumes surge, cyber threats grow more sophisticated, and regulatory frameworks tighten, businesses are in a relentless pursuit of building digital infrastructure that is not only secure and cost-efficient but also future-proof. The question is no longer if companies should optimize for speed, security, and compliance—it’s how they can do it without compromising innovation.

To answer this, Cloudflare and YourStory brought together some of India’s sharpest technology leaders for an exclusive closed-door roundtable in Bengaluru to discuss “Unleash Innovation: Build the Next Big Thing”. The high-energy discussion explored real-world challenges and strategies around cloud operations, cybersecurity, compliance, and scaling engineering teams - insights that can define the next era of digital transformation.

The discussion featured industry leaders such as Aditya Patadia, Founder and CEO of Gumlet; Vaitheeswaran S., Head of Cloud Infra and Site Reliability Engineering at CRED; Ashutosh Pathak, Head of Technology at Manipal Global Education; Mukesh Solanki, Head of Infra and DevOps at KreditBee; Ashok Kumar, Associate Director of Cloud Security at Juspay; and Kaushal Singh, Head of Engineering at JAR. The session was also enriched by insights from Shrenik Bhayani, Sales Manager, SAARC Territory at Cloudflare, and was moderated by Rishabh Mansur, Head of Community at YourStory.

The innovation dilemma

One of the first topics discussed was the challenge of managing vast amounts of data. With organizations generating and consuming massive data volumes daily, finding cost-effective storage solutions such as data lakes and warehouses is crucial. The conversation also addressed the growing importance of API security, as the increasing number of APIs within organizations presents new security vulnerabilities. Participants shared insights on how to secure these interfaces while also exploring ways to monetize and extract business value from data without compromising compliance.

Cybersecurity and compliance emerged as another major theme, particularly as businesses continue to migrate operations to the cloud. With regulatory frameworks such as the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act evolving rapidly, companies must balance compliance with business agility. The discussion also touched on emerging threats, including the potential impact of quantum computing on encryption and cybersecurity. Given the geographical dispersion of modern businesses, ensuring robust cloud security frameworks is critical to maintaining data protection and operational continuity.

Scaling engineering teams while maintaining security best practices was another focal point. As startups and enterprises expand, integrating security into the development lifecycle becomes essential rather than treating it as an afterthought. Panelists emphasized the importance of embedding a security-first mindset across engineering teams to ensure that security is not a bottleneck but a built-in part of the development process. They also shared strategies for achieving profitability through cost optimization in cloud infrastructure, highlighting efficient application architecture, network scaling, and the role of CDNs in reducing expenses.

Multi-cloud vs. single-cloud: Navigating the trade-offs

The conversation also explored the complexities of multi-cloud adoption. Panelists debated the trade-offs between single and multi-AZ operations, data transfer costs, and the benefits of working with smaller cloud providers. In the fintech sector, compliance and regulatory requirements often dictate infrastructure decisions, making it imperative for businesses to evaluate cloud providers based on security, cost, and scalability.

The panelists also discussed compliance challenges specific to cloud hosting in India, particularly concerning RBI regulations. Many businesses prefer on-premise solutions over cloud hosting due to regulatory restrictions, and navigating global cloud providers’ legal and audit requirements adds further complexity.

Cloudflare’s efforts to address these challenges were a key part of the discussion. The company’s data localization strategies were highlighted, alongside specific features such as Cloudflare’s "Waiting Room" for managing traffic spikes and "Turnstile" as an alternative to CAPTCHA, both of which enhance security and performance. The session also covered multi-cloud adoption and disaster recovery, debating whether multi-cloud should be mandated in India. While not currently a requirement, panelists acknowledged its strategic value in ensuring redundancy and business continuity. They also discussed cost and scalability considerations, offering insights on optimizing infrastructure costs through segmentation and efficient resource allocation.

Future-proofing digital infrastructure

Despite the challenges, the discussion underscored the potential for innovation to drive business growth. One participant shared their company’s journey of scaling from $400 million to $1.65 billion, with aspirations to reach $5 billion in the next four years. This rapid expansion highlights the importance of solving operational challenges proactively to enable sustainable growth.

The roundtable provided a comprehensive exploration of cloud infrastructure, compliance, and security, offering valuable insights for businesses looking to navigate the complexities of digital transformation. As companies continue their cloud journeys, addressing these challenges with innovative, cost-effective solutions will be key to unlocking new opportunities and building the next big thing.