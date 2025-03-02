Platforms, positioning, pricing – six Chitra Santhe artists share advice from their creative journeys

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 850 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

More than 1,500 artists from 22 states across India participated in the 2025 edition of Chitra Santhe. Organised by Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, it is regarded as one of India’s largest annual street celebrations of art (see our coverage of earlier editions here).

“For aspiring artists, Chitra Santhe is an excellent platform to kickstart their art journey. It offers a unique opportunity to showcase their work to a large audience and engage directly with buyers,” artist Madhumita Meher tells YourStory.

The event is also a great platform for selling paintings. “This provides some financial support needed to create more artwork and consider pursuing a professional career in art,” she adds.

At Chitra Santhe, people often seek paintings at lower prices. “It is therefore important to keep the pricing reasonable. My approximate price range starts from Rs 3,000 and goes up to Rs 40,000,” Meher explains.

Sharanu Gangadhara exhibited a range of elephant heads and cow heads painted on solid wood. They were priced from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000, with some variation for larger pieces based on customer requirements.

“Like many other artists, I was very happy to exhibit artworks to such a large crowd. I interacted with a lot of people different views,” he enthuses.

Gangadhara says he would feel better if the exhibition were held at least twice a year. “Sales are above average, but we get great leads from it,” he recalls.

For Chitra Santhe, Poonam KS created a series of works that explore the theme of transformation and growth. “These pieces are deeply personal, as they reflect my own journey of change and renewal,” she describes.

“I have worked with a mix of media to create texture and depth, conveying the feeling of evolving through challenges. Each piece represents a different stage in this process, from the struggles to the moments of clarity and peace,” she says.

Poonam hopes such works evoke a sense of hope and resilience in the viewer. “The artworks are intended to remind viewers that change, though difficult, always leads to growth,” she explains.

The price range of her works varies depending on the medium, size, and the time spent on each piece. “Generally, my smaller works start around a few hundreds of rupees, while larger pieces can go up to several thousands,” she says.

She always strives to create art that is not only meaningful but also accessible to a wide range of collectors. “I want my works to connect to seasoned art enthusiasts as well as those just beginning to explore the world of art,” Poonam adds.

Artist Jyoti Machigad believes that art is a seriously under-appreciated career and hobby in India. “A career in art is almost considered taboo in India, but things are slowly changing now,” she observes.

“Younger people are more appreciative of the art around them and are more supportive of non-mainstream options. Art is such a powerful tool,” she affirms.

Art is capable of influencing the world in more ways than we can fathom. “People just need to see the impact of art and embrace it as a necessity of life,” Machigad suggests.

Vanishree Siddarth is a prolific artist. “I have lost count of the numerous artworks I have created throughout my artistic journey,” she admits.

“We need more art appreciation in society. I think we should start with early exposure by integrating art education into the school curriculum at all levels,” she suggests.

Increasing access to museums, galleries, and cultural events through affordable entry fees and outreach programs may lure more people into the world of art. “Fostering local art through workshops, festivals, and public installations also help,” she adds.

Social media can boost the art ecosystem as well. “The trending social media influencers can bring a lot of attention to art and its culture,” Siddarth recommends.

Shaivya Rastogi believes that art should not be seen as only a luxury. “I truly believe that we need to break away from this elitist myth. Art has no boundaries and the beauty of art is for everyone,” she suggests.

“India is a very vibrant country, and we do not realise that there is so much art in our day to day lives. This includes daily morning rangoli in south India, ritualistic art in various ceremonies, or even tribal art in huts of some remote Gujarat village,” she observes.

She advises people to try and spot how art is everywhere. “Still, the level of art appreciation in India Is not enough, and many times artists are taken for granted,” she laments.

“To make art more appreciated, it needs to be brought out of posh art galleries to make it reach masses. Events like Chitra Sante are doing a fabulous job in doing just that,” Rastogi acknowledges.

She also points to the importance of art communication. Art colleges should focus not just on the development of artistic skills, but also the storytelling part of art.

“Storytelling creates clarity of thought processes for an artist and helps improve the abstract quality of work. It also makes an artwork more appealing to a buyer if there is a good story behind the thought process,” Rastogi signs off.

Now what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and harness your creative side for a better world?

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at Chitra Santhe.)