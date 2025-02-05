Primebook is bridging India’s digital divide with affordable laptops for students

Fifteen-year-old Arjun wanted to study science, but his school in a small village in Uttar Pradesh lacked the resources to fulfil his dreams. His family also couldn’t afford a computer, which meant that while his peers in urban areas could learn using online tutorials and digital tools, Arjun relied solely on borrowed textbooks.

His dream of excelling in science seemed unattainable—until a low-cost laptop powered by PrimeOS reached his school.

With this device from a Delhi-based affordable laptop maker, ﻿Primebook﻿, Arjun was able to catch up with his peers and even explore coding and scientific concepts online. Arjun’s story reflects the challenges millions of students in India face today due to the growing digital divide.

According to the Union Education Ministry's Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) 2023-24 report, only 57% of schools in India have functional computers, and 53% have internet access. This highlights the significant number of students still lacking essential digital resources.

The idea

Primebook was co-founded in 2018 by Aman Verma and Chitranshu Mahant, both IIT Delhi alumni. The push to start a company came after their volunteer work in Delhi’s slums. There, they saw firsthand how the lack of digital access was hindering students' education.

"We met students who had the zeal to learn but lacked the resources. It was eye-opening to see how the absence of a simple computing device could hold back so much potential," Mahant, Co-founder and CEO of Primebook, tells YourStory.

While smartphones were common, Mahant explained that they didn’t meet the specific needs of students for research, assignments, and accessing digital learning platforms. "The problem wasn’t just affordability—it was the lack of a product tailored to the unique requirements of students in India,” he adds.

Designing a solution for students

Primebook’s flagship laptop runs on PrimeOS, an Android-based operating system optimised for multitasking and compatible with over 200,000 educational apps. It offers two models: the Primebook Wi-Fi model, priced at Rs 12,990, and the Primebook 4G model, priced at Rs 14,990.

“We wanted a product that students could use without feeling intimidated—something simple, affordable, and highly functional,” he says.

The laptop is powered by a MediaTek MT8788 Octa-core processor, clocked at 2.0 GHz, ensuring smooth performance for multitasking. With 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM and storage options of 64 GB or 128 GB (expandable up to 512 GB via SD card), it offers ample space for various tasks.

Primebook 4G Laptop

Primebook says its 11.6-inch HD IPS display (1366 x 768 resolution) is designed for comfortable viewing, while the device supports both 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity, along with Bluetooth and USB ports for peripheral support. Additionally, it features a six-hour battery life and weighs just 1.06 kg.

“Connectivity and mobility were non-negotiables because students in rural areas need access to resources beyond their classrooms,” Mahant adds.

Expanding the product line and growth prospects

Primebook has sold over 50,000 units to date and reported Rs 50 crore in revenue for FY24, with Rs 18 crore generated in the last quarter alone.

For FY25, the startup aims to achieve Rs 70 crore in revenue. In August, it secured Rs 75 lakh in funding from Shark Tank India. It received individual offers from Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, and Anupam Mittal, as well as a combined offer from all five sharks. Ultimately, the startup accepted investment from Peyush Bansal and Aman Gupta for 3% equity.

It also plans to launch three new models in April 2025, including the Primebook 2.0 Wi-Fi model (priced around Rs 13,990 to Rs 14,990) and the Primebook 2.0 4G model (priced at Rs 16,990).

Primebook will also introduce a detachable model, similar to the ﻿Microsoft﻿Microsoft Surface Book, offering flexibility with a detachable keyboard. This will be priced between Rs 18,000 and Rs 19,000.

Challenges and market

Initially, Primebook targeted the B2B market, partnering with NGOs, schools, and educational institutions to reach underserved students. Notable collaborations with organisations like the CRY Foundation and Kotak Education Foundation proved instrumental.

"These partnerships weren’t just about distribution—they were about understanding the real challenges faced by students and teachers," he asserts.

The startup, which says it makes the devices in India, also faced significant challenges in building an affordable laptop without compromising on quality. Early trials revealed technical issues, including battery optimisation and software compatibility. "Our first version had limitations, and feedback from NGOs and pilot users was crucial in refining the product," Mahant shares.

“The pandemic added to the difficulties, disrupting supply chains and delaying the launch. However, it also allowed the team to enhance the design and reduce the defect rate to under 3%. It was a tough phase, but every challenge pushed us to innovate,” he notes.

Expanding horizons

In 2023, Primebook ventured into the consumer market, pricing its laptops competitively to make them accessible to middle- and low-income families. It is also focusing on growing its digital presence through influencer partnerships and performance-driven marketing strategies.

Additionally, Primebook plans to expand into international markets, including African nations, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Indonesia, where affordable education-focused devices are in high demand.

"The challenges may vary across countries, but the need for affordable digital education tools is universal," Mahant says.

Primebook is also exploring new product lines, such as laptops with detachable screens and metal bodies, to keep pace with the evolving needs of students. “We want to keep innovating, ensuring that our devices remain relevant to the evolving needs of students,” he adds.

Competition and market dynamics

The India online education market size is forecast to increase by $6.47 billion at a CAGR of 27.17% between 2023 and 2028, according to Technavio.

It faces direct competition from companies like Chromebook, especially in the under-20K Windows laptop category.

Additionally, after introducing a detachable device, it would compete with products that combine a tablet and a keyboard. "In the under-20K category, we face indirect competition, especially from devices like Chromebooks, but the difference in operating systems and the focus on education sets us apart," notes Mahant.