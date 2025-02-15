Ride-hailing service provider Rapido will launch its new fleet of 'Pink Rapido' bikes in Karnataka, exclusively driven by women for women.

The initiative will be rolled out by the end of this year, said the company on Friday.

Pavan Guntupalli, Co-founder, Rapido, announced this initiative while responding to a query at the Global Investors Summit in Bengaluru.

"Our goal is to create 25,000 job opportunities for women by introducing women captains on Rapido bikes. If a woman can travel safely with an unknown driver and reach her destination with ease, we consider that our success," Guntupalli said.

He emphasised that the initiative is not just about job creation but also about providing women with a safe and empowering work environment.

"We have implemented several safety measures to ensure a secure ride experience. Even women without advanced education or specialised skills are finding opportunities in nearby towns, which is a matter of pride for us. Around 35% of our workforce comes from smaller cities and towns," he added.

Offering advice to aspiring entrepreneurs, Guntupalli said, "One individual can spark change, but together we can create a revolutionary shift. Keep moving forward, and doors of opportunity will continue to open."

In September 2023, Rapido introduced the 'Bike Pink' service in Chennai, aiming to provide women riders with female drivers for safer commutes. In the initial phase, the company supplied 25 electric bikes to women drivers facing financial difficulties.

These drivers received comprehensive training in safety and driving skills through programs conducted in partnership with various NGOs. At the time of launch, Rapido had over 100 active female drivers in Chennai and planned to onboard more than 500 within the following three months. The 'Bike Pink' service was operational around more than 10 women's colleges in Chennai, enhancing last-mile connectivity for female students.

Similarly, Uber introduced 'Uber Moto Women' in Bengaluru in December 2024, offering an on-demand two-wheeler service connecting female riders with female drivers. This service addresses women's safety and mobility needs while empowering female drivers with flexible earning opportunities.

(With inputs from PTI)