Startup Essentials Conclave 2025: Learn, Network & Scale Your Business

The startup ecosystem is evolving rapidly, with entrepreneurs facing challenges in securing funding, scaling businesses, and navigating competitive markets. To bridge the knowledge gap and equip startups with practical strategies, E-Cell IIT Madras is hosting the Startup Essentials Conclave as part of E-Summit 2025 from February 28 to March 2 at IIT Madras. This conclave is designed to provide founders and aspiring entrepreneurs with expert insights into finance, marketing, and business growth through workshops, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

Understanding E-Summit 2025

E-Summit is a three-day entrepreneurial conference bringing together startup founders, investors, and industry leaders to foster innovation and business excellence. It features four focused conclaves catering to different entrepreneurial needs:

Youth Conclave: Designed for aspiring entrepreneurs and students looking to explore the startup ecosystem.

Key Highlights of the Startup Essentials Conclave

1. Expert Edge 2025: Personalized Mentorship for Startups

One of the standout elements of the conclave is Expert Edge 2025, a mentorship program offering one-on-one guidance from industry veterans in finance, marketing, and business growth. These sessions will help entrepreneurs refine strategies, address operational challenges, and gain insights from professionals with proven expertise in scaling businesses. Participants can expect:

Tailored mentorship addressing specific startup challenges.

Direct interaction with industry experts for strategic guidance.

Actionable insights to drive sustainable growth.

2. Workshops on Growth, Marketing, and Financial Strategies

The conclave will feature workshops led by seasoned professionals, offering in-depth knowledge on crucial aspects of business growth. Some of the key sessions include:

Mastering B2B & D2C Growth – Ashkar Gomez, Founder & CEO of 7 Eagles and Ficodo.

– Ashkar Gomez, Founder & CEO of 7 Eagles and Ficodo. Investor Relations & Strategic Finance – Devansh Lakhani, Angel Investor and Director at LFS.

– Devansh Lakhani, Angel Investor and Director at LFS. Digital Marketing for Startups – Sangeetha S Abhishek, Director at SODME Digital Marketing Pvt Ltd.

– Sangeetha S Abhishek, Director at SODME Digital Marketing Pvt Ltd. Growth Marketing Showdown – Shoan Shinde, Chief Marketing Officer at TurboHire.

– Shoan Shinde, Chief Marketing Officer at TurboHire. Financial Mastery for Startups – Tushar Kansal, Founder of Kansaltancy Ventures.

These sessions will provide practical strategies for scaling businesses, improving financial decision-making, and strengthening marketing outreach.

3. UnConference 2025: Marketing Connect Panel

UnConference 2025 will facilitate an open-ended discussion platform featuring top marketing professionals, including:

Madhura Dasgupta – Founder & CEO of Aspire for Her

– Founder & CEO of Aspire for Her Anjali Pai – General Manager at L’Oréal Kerastase

– General Manager at L’Oréal Kerastase Prashant Puri – CEO of AdLift

This panel will explore emerging trends in branding, digital outreach, and consumer engagement, offering attendees an opportunity to participate in Q&A sessions and industry discussions.

Why the Startup Essentials Conclave Matters

The Startup Essentials Conclave is structured to deliver practical takeaways, ensuring that entrepreneurs gain knowledge applicable to real-world business challenges. Some key benefits include:

Expert Guidance: Insights from professionals with hands-on industry experience.

Insights from professionals with hands-on industry experience. Actionable Strategies: Focus on practical applications rather than theoretical concepts.

Focus on practical applications rather than theoretical concepts. Networking Opportunities: Direct engagement with startup ecosystem players, including investors, mentors, and fellow entrepreneurs.

Direct engagement with startup ecosystem players, including investors, mentors, and fellow entrepreneurs. Industry Recognition: Participation provides certification, adding value to professional credentials.

With a growing number of startups navigating a dynamic and competitive landscape, access to the right knowledge and networks is crucial. The Startup Essentials Conclave at E-Summit 2025 offers a well-rounded platform to support entrepreneurs in their growth journey, providing them with the necessary tools to refine their strategies and drive business success.

Register now at passes.esummitiitm.org

For Unconference, register at Unconference