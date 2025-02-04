From ﻿OYO﻿ expanding its premium hotel portfolio in the UK to Good Glamm Group Co-founder Priyanka Gill moving away from Kalaari Capital to launch a lab-grown diamond brand, YourStory brings you today’s headlines that highlight significant developments across industries.

The DeepSeek threat: India may have a GPU problem and it needs to act fast

In a major step towards achieving its AI ambitions, Union Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on January 30 announced plans to develop India’s own foundational model. This bold plan leans heavily on computing infrastructure.

India claims it has already exceeded its original target of procuring 10,000 GPUs through public-private deals, stockpiling a total of 18,600 GPUs. So is that all it takes to thrust India into the AI limelight? Not quite.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, in his most recent paper, argued that major AI powerhouses in the US and China are flexing a far bigger muscle. DeepSeek alone, Amodei says, may have 50,000 of Nvidia’s latest Hopper-generation chips—a haul worth about a billion dollars. That makes a world of difference in both hardware and funding, and India needs to catch up fast in the global GPU race.

Kalaari Capital's Priyanka Gill launches lab-grown diamond brand COLUXE

Serial entrepreneur and Co-founder of ﻿The Good Glamm Group﻿, Priyanka Gill, is moving on from her role at ﻿Kalaari Capital﻿ as a venture partner to launch a lab-grown diamond brand, after raising angel funding.

COLUXE aims to make fine jewellery an everyday luxury for aspirational consumers. It will take the omnichannel approach to offer products in contemporary designs, such as solitaire rings, pendants, earrings, tennis bracelets, and necklaces, besides signature pieces and thematic collections around the zodiac.

OYO to invest 50M pounds in UK to expand premium hotel portfolio

Global hospitality technology company ﻿﻿OYO﻿ plans to invest 50 million pounds in the UK over the next three years to expand its premium hotel portfolio. This investment is expected to generate 1,000 direct and indirect jobs and attract more international visitors, offering a significant boost to the local hospitality industry.

OYO is actively pursuing the premiumisation of its UK portfolio through a multi-pronged approach. The company is shifting its focus towards acquiring premium inventory, emphasising long-term leasehold and management contracts. It is also in advanced talks with several major hotel chains and real estate firms regarding potential asset management transactions.

New Relic integrates Observability with DeepSeek

New Relic, an intelligent observability firm, has introduced the industry’s first AI monitoring solution for DeepSeek, designed to streamline the development, deployment, and monitoring of generative AI (GenAI) applications while reducing complexity and costs.

The platform supports DeepSeek and DeepSeek on Microsoft Azure AI Foundry, enabling customers to gain visibility across the AI stack with enhanced data security.

“Observability solves this challenge by providing visibility across the AI stack. We are pioneering AI observability and extending our platform to include AI apps built with DeepSeek so enterprises can make the right decisions on which AI models to deploy and where to use them. Combining DeepSeek’s cost-effective AI models with our expertise in observability and APM gives enterprises a competitive edge in the AI race," said Ashan Willy, CEO at New Relic.

GPCA launches first Southeast Asia Women Investors Directory

The Global Private Capital Association (GPCA) launched its inaugural Southeast Asia Women Investors Directory, an initiative aimed at increasing the visibility of women investors across the region and tracking the growth of the women investor community.

The directory features 365 women investment professionals deploying private capital across various asset classes, including private equity, venture capital, private credit, infrastructure, natural resources, and real estate.

Among them, 132 women hold senior-level roles, of which 52% are based in Singapore and 72% work in venture capital. The initiative is supported by Investing in Women, a programme backed by the Australian Government.

GPCA represents over 300 members managing over $2 trillion in assets across 130 countries. It connects family offices, pension funds, venture capital firms, and institutional investors to opportunities in global markets.

Aditya Mhatre, Co-Founder and CPTO at Beacon

Beacon rolls out Indian Bill Pay with Bharat Connect (BBPS) and YES bank

Beacon, a super app purpose-built for immigrants to Canada, has introduced India Bill Pay, allowing users to pay Indian bills directly in Canadian dollars from their Beacon Money account. This first-of-its-kind cross-border bill payment solution is launched in partnership with Bharat Connect (BBPS) and YES BANK in India.

With 60% of remittances to India used for family maintenance, NRIs often struggle to manage payments due to restrictions on India's banking system. Traditionally, they rely on NRI bank accounts or family assistance, which can be expensive and inconvenient. India Bill Pay aims to address these challenges by offering an independent solution through the Beacon super app, now available on Google Play and the App Store, the company said in a statement.

Lilly India onboards Winselow Tucker as President and General Manager

Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) appointed Winselow Tucker as the President and General Manager of Lilly India, effective immediately. Tucker will oversee the firm’s commercial operations in India and lead the Lilly Capability Centre India (LCCI) in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Vineet Gupta, Associate VP and Managing Director, India, will transition to a new leadership role at Lilly’s headquarters in Indianapolis, US.

Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager of Lilly India

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Winselow as President and General Manager for Lilly India. This key leadership move brings all our operations under a 'One India' strategic framework, reinforcing our unified strategy and deepened commitment to driving growth and innovation in the country,” said Ilya Yuffa, Executive Vice President and President of Lilly International.

“Winselow’s extensive experience and strategic vision will be pivotal in driving growth and positioning Lilly for long-term success in India,” he added.

Since joining Lilly in 2022, Tucker has served as Group Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Lilly Oncology, leading global and US commercialisation efforts.

He also oversaw go-to-market strategies, new product development, and the US oncology business, driving growth and market expansion.

Aye Finance partners with Credgenics

NBFC ﻿Aye Finance﻿ has partnered with Credgenics, an AI-powered debt collections platform, to enhance its digital debt resolution processes.

This collaboration will leverage Credgenics’ SaaS platform to enable personalised, insights-driven borrower communication and collection strategies. The CG Collect field app will assist collection agents with better task management, enabling borrowers to make instant digital payments. Additionally, Bilzy Payments will allow Aye Finance to generate secure, personalised payment links, streamlining digital transactions.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)