How a Struggling Magician Made $20K Per Day with a Fake Beer App—Then Vanished

In 2008, when the Apple App Store was still in its infancy, an unexpected star emerged in the world of mobile applications. Steve Sheraton, a struggling magician with a knack for creativity, turned a simple idea into a digital goldmine. His app, iBeer, a playful illusion that made it look like users were drinking beer from their iPhone screens, became one of the first viral hits in mobile app history. Priced at $2.99, iBeer sold millions of copies, raking in $10,000 to $20,000 per day at its peak. But with fame and fortune came challenges, and Sheraton’s journey from rags to riches—and back to a quieter life—offers a fascinating insight into the early days of app entrepreneurship.

The Birth of iBeer: A Digital Magic Trick

Sheraton’s career as a magician had taught him the art of illusion, but it was a different kind of magic that changed his life. In the mid-2000s, mobile devices were advancing rapidly, and the iPhone introduced features like the accelerometer, which allowed apps to detect movement. Sheraton saw an opportunity: What if he could simulate the act of drinking beer using the iPhone’s tilt function?

His gimmick was simple yet brilliant—users would tilt their phones, and the animated beer would seemingly drain, complete with realistic foam effects. It was an instant hit, providing a party trick that entertained iPhone users worldwide. When Apple launched the App Store in July 2008, Sheraton swiftly adapted iBeer for the platform. The result? A multi-million-dollar success story.

Viral Success and Unbelievable Profits

At a time when mobile apps were still a novelty, iBeer stood out for its sheer fun factor. Social media was still in its early stages, but word-of-mouth and YouTube videos helped propel the app’s popularity. Millions of users paid $2.99 just to show off their virtual drinking skills. Given the app’s simplicity and minimal development costs, Sheraton saw extraordinary profits—earning up to $20,000 per day at its peak.

The app’s success also highlighted the potential of the App Store for indie developers. Sheraton’s story became an inspiration for aspiring app creators, proving that a single creative idea could lead to life-changing wealth. His earnings far surpassed what most developers made at the time, cementing his place as an early pioneer in the app economy.

The Downsides of Instant Fame and Fortune

With great success came significant pressure. Overnight wealth brought stress and unwanted attention, turning Sheraton’s life upside down. The need to maintain the app, keep up with Apple’s evolving ecosystem, and deal with copycats took a toll on him. The sudden shift from a struggling magician to a millionaire app developer was overwhelming, leading to burnout and a desire for a quieter life.

Despite iBeer’s success, Sheraton chose to step away from the limelight. He gradually distanced himself from the app business, seeking peace away from the pressures of fame and fortune. Unlike many tech entrepreneurs who chase continuous innovation, Sheraton found solace in a different lifestyle.

A New Chapter: Life on a Spanish Farm

Eventually, Sheraton decided to leave behind the fast-paced world of app development and embrace a simpler existence. He relocated to Spain, where he now enjoys a peaceful life on a farm. However, his passion for magic and technology never faded. Today, he develops apps specifically for magicians, blending his two passions in a way that aligns with his personal values.

While iBeer may no longer dominate the charts, its legacy remains. The app played a crucial role in shaping the early App Store economy, showing the world that even the most whimsical ideas could translate into financial success. Sheraton’s journey—from struggling magician to millionaire app creator, and ultimately to a quiet life in Spain—serves as a testament to both the rewards and challenges of rapid success in the digital age.

The Legacy of iBeer: A Reminder of App Store’s Early Days

Today, the App Store is home to millions of apps, with competition fiercer than ever. Yet, iBeer remains an iconic example of the power of simplicity. It demonstrated that apps didn’t need to be complex or high-tech to become successful—they just needed to entertain users. Sheraton’s story is a reminder that innovation doesn’t always come from massive tech corporations; sometimes, it emerges from the creativity of individuals who dare to think differently.

As for Sheraton, he may have left the mainstream app industry, but his impact lingers. Whether through iBeer or his latest projects, his legacy continues to inspire both magicians and aspiring app developers alike. And while the world may have moved on from virtual beer-drinking apps, the tale of iBeer’s rise, its fortune, and its creator’s retreat into tranquility remains one of the most fascinating stories of the App Store’s early days.