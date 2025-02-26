Swiggy halts delivery of eggs and meat products in some cities on Maha Shivaratri

Food delivery and quick commerce player Swiggy has halted delivery of eggs and meat products across some cities on account of prasad offerings for Maha Shivaratri.

Concurrently, the company is exclusively offering Shri Kashi Vishwanath Tandool Mahaprasad across 40 cities, including those in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Goa, and Madhya Pradesh.

The platform is not offering non-vegetarian items like eggs and meats in these locations, which hasn't gone unnoticed on social media, with many users complaining about the unavailability of the items.

The company did not respond to specific queries shared by YourStory. It remains unclear if the prasad is being stored along with non-veg products in dark stores or if they have been cleared out for the day.

The Sriharsha Majety-led company is also offering a host of Maha Shivratri essentials like polyresin figurines, Shivling and Naag Devta showpieces, panchamrit (sweet concoction), thandai, and a range of sweets, fruits, and other fasting essentials.

Maha Shivratri is a Hindu festival celebrated in reverence of Lord Shiva with devotees observing fast and performing prayers. However, it is pertinent to note that the platform has not previously halted the sale of eggs and meat products on other Hindu festivals like Navratri and Diwali.

Other quick commerce platforms like Blinkit and Zepto are also offering puja essentials and sweets for the festival, while continuing the sale of egg and meat products.