Tata Group chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran on Tuesday said the company will invest around Rs 25,000 crore in a large electronics manufacturing unit in Assam over the next few years.

He added that the company will collaborate with the state government in the green energy sector, focusing on solar rooftops and renewable energy generation.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Advantage Assam business summit, Chandrasekaran said, "The Tata group has a long and significant association with Assam."

Elaborating on the major sectors in which the group has been working in the state, said the group currently provides employment to 55,000 people in Assam and operates 17 cancer care hospitals in partnership with the state government.

He said the semiconductor assembly and testing unit in Jagiroad as "the most significant investment in the state so far."

"It is the first such industry in the country and this is just the beginning. Technology and chips are the future, and we thank the prime minister for the foresight in formulating a policy for the semiconductor industry," Chandrasekaran said.

He emphasised that the Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor unit in Jagiroad will serve as “the cornerstone of economic development for eastern India."

"I foresee a future where the chips used in our cars, phones, TVs, and everyday equipment are manufactured here," he added, praising the state government for fostering a conducive investment environment.

"Taking forward the group's commitment towards the state, it will invest in another large electronics manufacturing unit soon. It will have a similar investment as the semiconductor unit and will provide 30,000 jobs," he added.

The group will also partner with the state government in the green energy sector, with a commitment to invest in solar and other renewable power generation, Chandrasekaran said.

The group will invest in a project to install solar rooftops in 3 lakh households, while also working to generate 5 GW of renewable energy over a period of five to six years, he added.