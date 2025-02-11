In the ever-evolving landscape of business, effective communication is the bedrock for lasting success. Enter telSpiel, a dynamic player in the telecommunication arena, committed to revolutionising the way enterprises connect with customers.

The company announced themselves to the market five years ago, but its roots extend deeper into the past, going back to 2014 when it incorporated and invested four years to develop a communication suite that fits every brand’s need.

Specialising in A2P SMS solutions, it onboarded its first client in 2018. The subsequent years witnessed a steady climb, marked by milestones such as HABiTIC launch in 2020, WhatsApp Business Messaging in 2022, and the ability to send RCS Business Messages later in 2023.

The turning point was in 2020 when the company experienced substantial growth and went in for a rebranding. And telSpiel was born, to advance communication services and ensure effective messaging for businesses.

Atif, the Chief Operating Officer, brings a wealth of experience in supplier relations, and business operations. His strategic acumen and dedication to maximising potential have been pivotal in steering the company forward.

Ravi, the Chief Business Officer, has expertise in sales, marketing strategies and business growth, and helped telSpiel win the prestigious 2022 Red Herring Top 100 Global award for its transformative impact on messaging and communication in India.

So, why does telSpiel do what it does? The answer lies in the company’s aim to weave reliability and security into the fabric of communication solutions, empowering businesses to thrive in a world built on possibilities.

The company’s customers stand out as examples of success. From transforming communication for one of the multinational giants in consumer electronics Haier, India’s largest fashion store brand Pantaloons, securing transactions for payment infrastructure provider Juspay to renowned gaming platform Adda52, telSpiel has left an indelible mark across diverse industries.

telSpiel believes in "show, don't tell narrative technique", says its founders. The proof lies in the tangible results achieved across various industries such as Ecommerce, Fintech, Gaming, Healthcare, Logistics, Retail, Travel and more. Each success story attests to telSpiel's commitment to providing effective communication solutions that go beyond mere claims.