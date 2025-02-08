The hidden costs of junk leads for businesses

Lead generation campaigns are the lifeblood of modern marketing, driving sales pipelines and revenue growth. However, a pervasive issue undermines these efforts—junk leads. While businesses spend heavily on acquiring new prospects, many are unknowingly burdened by invalid or fraudulent leads. Junk not only leads to the wastage of marketing budgets but also impacts operational efficiency, sales morale, and long-term brand trust.

Junk leads: A growing challenge

The prevalence of junk leads has skyrocketed with the expansion of digital marketing. Despite advancements in targeting and data analytics, bots, fake users, and bad actors infiltrate lead pipelines at alarming rates.

With time, these fraudulent techniques have evolved and become more complicated to identify. One of these sophisticated forms is lead punching.

We all have received these calls from service providers who will say “you filled a lead for XYZ” and our response is “No I didn’t” or “not interested” or “I am busy”. Imagine a person who goes to the pain of filling up a lead, providing personal data, solving the captcha/OTP and then within 5 mins (generally sales teams call up leads within 5-10 mins) the person is now “not interested”. How can that normally happen?

Lead punching

Unlike the bot patterns which are abnormal and look suspicious, these leads are filled by bots using genuine information of real people. As a result, they pass the typical validation test which is fixed on parameters like—the number being valid or the user picking up the phone. As a result, the dishonest publishers or affiliates get their money for meeting the KPIs. Many advertisers try to implement captchas or OTPs to prevent bot leads but all of these can be easily bypassed using “disposable” phone numbers. Many captcha solvers are also available online and a simple Google search will provide that data.

Where do they get this information?

Personal information is often readily available across multiple sources at minimal cost, making it easy for fraudsters to exploit. They use this data to fill out lead forms (without the original person being aware of the lead or even having an interest in the service), ensuring the details appear authentic. However, when the sales team follows up, these supposed leads often deny submitting any form or even knowing about the company.

This number is often almost 30-40% of the total leads which a typical client receives. So, the advertiser is not only losing media money by paying for these junk leads, but they also end up burning call centre costs by calling on these leads. This doesn’t stop at this.

When these leads are added to the CRM and email/WhatsApp marketing is done on these, they waste further money on reaching people who are not interested in their products.

This practice not only wastes the sales team’s valuable time and resources on non-potential leads but also diverts their attention from genuine prospects. Consequently, the team risks missing out on meaningful opportunities that could drive real business growth. Over time, this degrades the efficiency and morale of sales personnel, who grow frustrated with futile outreach efforts.

Business impact of junk leads

Apart from the impact on sales team efficiency, junk leads have an overall impact on the business’s bottom line. Some of the implications of junk leads are:

Depleted budgets: Marketing teams often allocate significant budgets to paid campaigns, only to find that a portion of these funds supports traffic with no conversion potential. For businesses with extensive advertising operations, the cumulative effect can be debilitating.

Lost revenue opportunities: Every minute spent on junk leads represents a missed chance to engage with legitimate prospects. Such delays not only slow down revenue generation but also give competitors an edge.

Reputational damage: Irrelevant or unwarranted outreach stemming from junk leads can harm brand perception. When businesses repeatedly contact uninterested or incorrect individuals, they risk being seen as intrusive or unreliable.

Strategies to combat junk leads

Addressing the junk lead crisis requires a multi-faceted approach that combines technological tools with strategic refinements. Businesses must focus on quality over quantity, prioritising the identification and engagement of genuine prospects.

One effective strategy is real-time validation of incoming traffic. Tools that analyse user interactions can filter out low-quality traffic before it enters the lead funnel. Behavioural insights, such as time spent on a site or navigation patterns, help distinguish between authentic users and bots. Similarly, intent-based analysis leverages these behavioural metrics to gauge a user’s likelihood of conversion, ensuring marketing teams focus their efforts on high-intent audiences.

Integrating CRMs with automated lead-scoring systems offers another layer of protection. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms assess leads based on predefined criteria, assigning priority levels to those with higher conversion potential. This reduces reliance on manual sorting, improving the accuracy and efficiency of sales efforts.

Lastly, businesses should continuously refine their lead-generation funnels. By optimising filters and scoring mechanisms, they can adapt to evolving fraud tactics and ensure that only high-quality leads progress to the later stages of the sales cycle.

Path to sustainable growth

The road to minimising the hidden costs of junk leads lies in fostering a mindset shift across marketing and sales teams. Quality must become the guiding principle in lead-generation efforts. Although investing in validation tools, scoring mechanisms, and analytics platforms involves upfront costs, the long-term benefits far outweigh the initial expenditure. Businesses that prioritise authentic interactions and allocate resources wisely are better positioned to drive sustainable growth.

The $115 billion issue of bot-driven junk traffic demands action. Invalid web traffic continues to infiltrate lead pipelines, wasting resources and diluting marketing efforts. Companies that fail to address this growing challenge risk significant losses in both revenue and reputation. By adopting proactive measures, including advanced validation tools and intent-based strategies, businesses can reclaim their budgets, enhance team productivity, and secure their competitive edge in the market.

(Dhiraj Gupta is the Co-founder and CTO of mFilterIt, which offers neutral third-party solutions for ad fraud detection and prevention.)