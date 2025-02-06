AI deployment and scaling platform ﻿TrueFoundry﻿ has raised $19 million in Series A funding led by ﻿Intel Capital﻿, with participation from existing investors ﻿Eniac Ventures﻿ and Peak XV’s Surge (formerly Sequoia Capital India and SEA). New investor Jump Capital also joined the round, alongside angel investors including Gokul Rajaram, Mohit Aron, Cyan Banister, and executives from Fortune 1000 companies.

The company will utilise the fresh capital to build a universal platform to build and deploy AI applications without infrastructure hassles, along with team expansion and go-to-market efforts to drive customer acquisition.

“Enterprises using TrueFoundry have built and launched their internal AI platforms in as little as two months, achieving ROI within four months–a stark contrast to the industry average of 14 months,” said Nikunj Bajaj, CEO AND Co-founder of TrueFoundry. “Our platform integrates seamlessly across clouds, models, and frameworks, ensuring no vendor lock-in while future-proofing deployments for evolving AI patterns like RAGs and Agents.”

The Series A funding round brings TrueFoundry’s total funding to $21 million.

Operating out of India, the AI startup offers a cloud-native platform that simplifies machine learning (ML) training and deployment, enabling enterprises to manage AI applications efficiently. The platform allows for rapid model deployment, often within minutes, and optimises infrastructure usage. The company counts businesses like Games24x7 and Whatfix among its customers.

Avi Bharadwaj, Investment Director at Intel Capital, will join TrueFoundry’s board of directors.

"TrueFoundry is uniquely positioned to address the growing complexities of AI deployment. Their platform simplifies the process for AI teams, enabling them to build, deploy, and scale applications with speed and efficiency,” said Avi Bharadwaj, Investment Director at Intel Capital.

TrueFoundry helps its customers accelerate AI development cycles, cut infrastructure costs, and scale with smaller teams. For instance, it has optimised NVIDIA’s GPU usage for LLM (large language model) workloads, automating resource allocation and job scheduling to reduce idle time and improve efficiency.

Its unified platform-as-a-service (PaaS) enables AI/ML teams to build, deploy, and manage LLM applications on cloud or on-prem with speed, scalability, and security. With a developer-first approach, it simplifies the process of AI deployment, assisting data scientists to create, test, and scale independently.

Founded by Nikunj Bajaj, Abhishek Choudhary, and Anuraag Gutgutia, TrueFoundry has recorded 4X year-over-year growth in its customer base, deploying 1,000+ clusters across clients for ML workloads, it said in a statement. The company has also secured partnerships with Fortune 500 enterprises and leading firms, including Siemens Healthineers, ResMed, Automation Anywhere, and NVIDIA.