100Unicorns, India's first and largest early-stage accelerator fund, is all set to host the much-anticipated sixth edition of its Global Demo Day, DDay 6, on February 25.

This event, touted to be the world's largest demo day, will feature over curated 20 innovative startups from its portfolio. These startups will present their disruptive ideas to a diverse group of global investors spanning 20+ countries and regions such as India, the US, MENA, Singapore, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

DDay 6 will highlight transformative sectors like artificial intelligence, the circular economy, consumer tech, and healthtech. The event will underscore these startups' pivotal roles in empowering small businesses, promoting financial inclusion and accessible healthcare, and reducing the carbon footprint for individuals and businesses.

Participating companies aim to raise approximately $100 million, with 40% of their funding rounds already subscribed. These startups have previously garnered over $30 million from esteemed global investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals, setting the stage for significant funding achievements.

100Unicorns & Venture Catalysts boast an impressive lineup of portfolio companies, including renowned names such as Shiprocket, VideoVerse, BharatPe, and DrinkPrime. These startups have attracted investment from major global venture capital firms and corporations like Temasek, Tiger Global, Sequoia, PayPal, Alpha Wave amongst others.

The startups showcased at DDay 6 have demonstrated exceptional performance, scaling 3x to 7x in the past 12-18 months. With guidance from seasoned industry professionals and serial entrepreneurs, these companies have crafted robust strategies for growth and success. About 20% of these companies are led by female entrepreneurs, 55% by serial entrepreneurs with successful exits, and over 25% originate from Tier II and III cities.

"Demo Days are a powerful opportunity for startups to connect with global investors and showcase their innovations. This not only enhances international visibility but also paves the way for future growth,” said Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Managing Director and Co-founder of 100Unicorns.

Since its inception, the demo day series has attracted over 4,000 unique investors, emphasizing the strong interest in innovative startups. Previous editions have seen more than 80 participating companies collectively raise an impressive $500 million from diverse global venture capitalists and other investors.

Many of these companies have advanced to the Series B+ stage, showcasing their robust growth potential.

Demo day events are critical in the startup ecosystem, particularly for early and growth-stage companies seeking investment. By attracting a curated group of promising entrepreneurs, they create a dynamic environment where investors can engage directly with companies poised for success, fostering valuable connections and funding opportunities that can significantly impact these businesses.

DDay 6 has a stringent selection process, prioritizing startups with impressive performance metrics and a strong focus on profitability and sustainable growth. It promises to be a unique event, uniting innovative startups and global investors in a celebration of innovation and opportunity. This is an exclusive invite-only event for investors.