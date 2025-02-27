Women represent only 12-14% of India’s gaming workforce: Report

Women make up just 12-14% of India’s gaming workforce, despite accounting for nearly half of the country’s gaming audience, according to an industry report released by All India Game Developers Forum (AIGDF), talent solutions firm Coral Recruit and MPL’s parent company, M-League.

The trend holds true globally as well with women comprising of 22-24% of the gaming workforce. While this is higher compared to India, it indicates a striking imbalance in gender representation in the industry.

Leadership positions are even more skewed, with women holding only 12-14% of leadership positions and less than 10% holding decision making roles.

“The Indian gaming industry is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world, yet it continues to be male-dominated. Addressing gender disparity is not just about fairness—it is essential for innovation. Diverse teams bring unique perspectives, improve storytelling, and help create games that resonate with a wider audience. The industry has an opportunity—and a responsibility—to ensure that women are not just participants but key contributors in shaping the future of gaming in India,” said Soumya AK, AIGDF.

Also Read Online gaming companies move Madras HC against regulations

One of the key challenges contributing to the slim representation of women in Indian gaming companies is persistent gender bias in hiring and promotions, the report found. Women are more likely to struggle to break into technical roles and leadership positions, the document noted.

Another reason fuelling this problem is the absence of mentorship programs. Additionally, workplace culture remains a sticky point with many women facing discrimination, limited networking opportunities, and a lack of role models in senior positions.

The report outlined a few key recommendations to bridge this gender gap, including encouraging women to pursue careers in gaming at the educational level, inclusive hiring practices, and fostering a supportive work environment.

Companies with diverse leadership tend to perform better financially and also foster more creativity and innovation, the report highlighted.