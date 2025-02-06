Women's Wellness brand Nua raises Rs 35 Cr in pre-Series C round led by Mirabilis Investment Trust

﻿Nua﻿, a Mumbai-based women’s wellness and hygiene brand has raised Rs 35 crore in a pre-series C round led by Mirabilis Investment Trust. The round also saw participation from Samir Singh, EVP - Asia, Colgate Palmolive & Former Chair of Unilever SE Asia, Shuchi Kothari, Head of DSP Family Office and SRF Limited.





Including the current round, the company has so far raised $21.5 million from leading investors including Lightbox VC (One of the earliest backers of Nua), Kae Capital, renowned actress Deepika Padukone and former Global President of Unilever, Vindi Banga.





According to the company's statement, the funds will be deployed towards retail expansion and new product introductions across key channels such as marketplaces, quick commerce and offline retail.





“The past 12 months have been exceptional for Nua. Not only have we turned profitable but we have also grown over 2.5x in revenue. We reached an important milestone by becoming profitable in Q2, crossed Rs. 100 Cr net revenue ARR in Q3 and are now on track to reach Rs. 150 Cr net revenue ARR in the next quarter. The capital raised in the current round will accelerate our journey to achieving the growth milestones we have set for ourselves,” said Ravi Ramachandran, CEO and Co-founder, Nua.

Founded by Ramachandran in late 2016, Nua says it offers high-quality, safe products, engaging content, and a strong community, creating a holistic and exceptional experience.





“We look forward to a great journey with Nua in reshaping the menstrual health landscape in our country. The team has demonstrated exceptional growth and a clear path to sustained profitability, while serving a greater purpose—normalising conversations around menstrual health, offering holistic solutions and empowering women with better choices,” added Srinivas Seshadri, Head of Investments at Mirabilis Investment Trust.