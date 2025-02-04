Zoho launches Zia Agents to fuel autonomous AI across its product suite

SaaS major ﻿Zoho Corporation﻿on Tuesday said it expanded its in-house AI platform, Zia, with the debut of Zia Agents, Agent Studio, and Agent Marketplace. These new offerings will enable enterprises to access, build, and deploy intelligent, autonomous digital agents across their organisations.

Starting today, Zoho and its IT management division, ManageEngine, will preview pre-built, task-specific Zia Agents, and will be rolled out across Zoho Corporation’s portfolio of 100+ products in the coming weeks, the company said in a statement.

"The speed of disruption and quality of innovation we are seeing in our industry right now has encouraged me to focus on my passion area, technology. I will devote more time to hands-on technical work for the company, spearheading several deep R&D initiatives, beginning with AI," said Sridhar Vembu, Co-founder and Chief Scientist of Zoho Corporation.

He added, "Utilising Zoho's deep engineering expertise, its own data centres, and shared data model, we will develop powerful and usable solutions that drive customer value while retaining our commitment to customer flexibility and data privacy."

Zia, launched in 2015, is the company's foundational AI, which enables intelligent and contextual actions across its app ecosystem. In 2018, Zoho introduced Ask Zia, a system-wide conversational assistant that enhanced workflows by summarising interactions, analysing trends, and automating tasks.

Now, Zoho is expanding its AI capabilities with Zia Agents, previewing several pre-built autonomous agents, including an Account Manager Agent, SDR Agent, HR Agent, Customer Support Agent, IT Help Desk Agent, and SalesCoach Agent, set for rollout in the coming months.

It will also introduce Zia Agent Studio, a platform for customers, partners, and developers to build and deploy custom AI agents with inherited skill sets, which can be distributed through Zoho's Agent Marketplace for wider adoption.

Designed for no-code and low-code development, Zia Agent Studio allows users to create autonomous agents relevant to their needs, as well as provides access to pre-built Zia Skills, Zoho’s ecosystem tools, unified data, and various language models.

Agents built with Zia Agent Studio can be published in the Agent Marketplace, where organisations can access, deploy, and reuse specialised AI agents. Zoho will offer a pre-built roster of agents, while partners and developers can contribute custom agents built to specific business needs.

This launch comes amid record growth for Zoho, which added 110,000 new customers globally in 2024, bringing its total to 850,000+ businesses across industries.

The new AI capabilities will roll out initially to a limited group of customers, with availability expanding monthly.