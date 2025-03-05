A modified driverless Maserati MC20 Coupe achieved a groundbreaking milestone by setting a new autonomous speed record of 197.7 mph (318 km/h).

This test took place at the Kennedy Space Center's Space Florida Launch and Landing Facility (LLF), using a 2.8-mile (4.5 km) runway. This achievement surpassed the previous record of 192.2 mph set by the same team.

Technology and Development

The autonomous Maserati was equipped with sophisticated AI driver software developed by the PoliMOVE-MSU team from Politecnico di Milano's (Artificial Intelligence Driving Autonomous) AIDA division. The vehicle featured advanced modifications, including LiDAR sensors, cameras, and other autonomous driving technologies integral to this achievement.

The base MC20 model is renowned for its 630 horsepower twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine, showcasing the integration of high-performance automotive engineering with cutting-edge AI.

Purpose and Significance

This high-speed test aimed to push the boundaries of AI-driven software and robotics hardware. Operating at such extreme speeds aids in evaluating the AI’s stability and reaction time, which are crucial for enhancing safety in more conventional urban mobility scenarios.

Furthermore, utilising a production-based street car like the MC20 underscores the potential for broader application of autonomous racing technology in real-world environments.

Collaboration and Organisations Involved

This record-setting project was a collaborative effort involving the Indy Autonomous Challenge, Politecnico di Milano, and Maserati. It was featured as part of the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida event, highlighting the prowess of Italian automotive innovation and its synergy with modern AI technologies.

Additional Demonstrations

Accompanying the record-breaking coupe, a second autonomous Maserati MC20 Cielo convertible was showcased during the same event. This convertible previously demonstrated its capabilities by autonomously navigating approximately 60 km during the 2023 1000 Miglia race in Italy, further proving the practical applications of this technology.

Public Perception and Implications

Despite the technological advances and successful high-speed tests, public scepticism towards autonomous vehicles remains, with a significant portion of Americans apprehensive about self-driving technology. However, supporters argue that these high-performance tests are essential for advancing safety features that could benefit everyday driving conditions, ultimately enhancing the reliability and perception of autonomous vehicles.