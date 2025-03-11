The technology landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by innovations like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Generative AI (Gen AI), automation, and more. Building on these transformative trends, businesses are gearing up for a future defined by innovation, adaptability, and collaboration. In a rapidly-evolving digital world, the demand for integrated solutions continues to grow. Hence, companies will require to adapt 360 degree approach and offer comprehensive solutions that streamline customer experiences and deliver enhanced value.

Growing case of smart wearables

With the rising awareness for healthy lifestyle and innovation in the space, the demand for smart wearables will continue to grow in the coming years. Wearables industry will witness some of the fascinating technological innovations with more advanced and compact products and solutions like smart rings and glasses. Innovation and affordability will be the key factors for smart wearable brands to succeed in the market. Data accuracy and privacy protection will remain the key challenges along with influx of low cost wearables brands.

Similarly, healthtech will see a lot of movement as wearable technology will expand beyond fitness trackers to healthcare and lifestyle apps—tracking and predicting health diagnostics in real-time. Implantable devices, such as neural interfaces and bio-integrated sensors, will start to emerge and make breakthroughs possible in personalised medicine and human-machine interaction.

The quick commerce surge

Quick Commerce has changed the way we consume goods and services. Access to digital means and need for instant gratification have paved the way for quick commerce growth, which is transforming the entire ecommerce sector. Initially commenced with household essentials, the quick commerce platforms have now expanded their scope to include electronics and lifestyle items.

Technology is the backbone of quick commerce companies. They rely on data analytics to understand consumers’ demand trends, optimise inventory, and enable fast, and efficient logistics. Though currently concentrated in metros and big cities, quick commerce will continue to expand its scope and geographies.

Growing demand for visual displays

The demand for visual displays surged during COVID-19 pandemic due to adoption of remote working and virtual learning. The trend continues with increased demand for large format displays, interactive displays, and digital signage from aviation industry, educational institutions, corporates, etc. The government is supporting the visual display industry, which is projected to reach $18.64 billion by 2027, through various policies aimed at promoting local manufacturing.

AI-enabled ICT hardware

AI-enabled ICT (Information and Communication Technology) hardware refers to devices and systems that incorporate AI to boost their capabilities and performance. Several leading technology brands have started incorporating AI features in their laptops, computers, and other essential components to offer better performance. AI-enabled IoT solutions are driving innovation in the areas of smart homes, industrial automation, and healthcare. The trend will continue to bring advanced AI-enabled products in solutions in 2025.

AI data centers

India is making significant strides in AI data center technology. Data is the new currency and companies require massive IT infrastructure to manage and process this data. The demand for larger Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) clusters and sophisticated interconnected solutions to handle the massive data loads has propelled the demand for AI- data centers.

The government is fostering a conducive environment for AI and data center growth through initiatives like Digital India and Startup India. The Personal Data Protection Bill mandates local data storage, attracting global tech giants to invest in India. As a result India's AI data center landscape will continue to evolve in the future.

Embedded solutions

India's semiconductor industry is poised to become a global hub for innovation and manufacturing, thanks to strategic government policies like Semicon India Program and strategic investments by industry giants like AWS, Microsoft, Google, Adani Group, to name a few.

Industries driving this growth include smartphones, IT, telecommunications, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, and defense. With Government’s focus on domestic manufacturing, we will see domestic collaborations fostering R&D and innovation in the semiconductor space.

Leveraging power of data

AI-driven tools have revolutionised sales, inventory management, and customer service, and the future holds even more promise.

Companies will continue leveraging the potential of data analytics to boost business productivity. Data analytics plays a critical role in forecasting, sales/inventory planning, optimal resource allocation, and process automation to drive profitability at an accelerated speed.





(Rajesh Goenka is the CEO of Rashi Peripherals Limited, an Information and Communications Technology products distributor)