Amazon-backed Anthropic valued at $61.5B post Series E funding round

Amazon-backed AI company ﻿Anthropic﻿ has raised $3.5 billion in its Series E round with a post-money valuation of $61.5 billion.

The round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and also saw participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, D1 Capital Partners, Cisco Investments, Fidelity Management & Research Company, General Catalyst, Menlo Ventures, Jane Street, and Salesforce Ventures, among other new and existing investors.

The company said in a statement that it plans to use the funds to advance development of next-generation AI systems, expand compute capacity, deepen research in mechanistic interpretability and alignment, and accelerate international expansion.

Anthropic launched the Claude 3.7 Sonnet model of its its AI assistant late last month.

The company said it is focused on "developing AI systems that can serve as true collaborators, working alongside teams to tackle complex projects, synthesise information across fields, and help organisations achieve outsized impact.”

Startups including Cursor Codeium, Zoom, Snowflake and Pfizer are turning to Claude to transform their operations, said Anthropic. Software creation platform Replit has integrated Claude into an "agent" to turn natural language into code, driving 10X revenue growth, it added.

Claude is also used by Thomson Reuters' tax platform CoCounsel, Novo Nordisk, and in Alexa+.

Anthropic plans to continue its efforts to deepen its understanding of frontier AI systems and ensure that AI advances human progress.