Amitabh Kant takes over as Chairperson of NIIT University

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has taken over as Chairperson for NIIT University effective 10 March 2025, succeeding scientist K Kasturirangan.

“This leadership transition marks a significant milestone in NU’s journey towards fostering industry-aligned education to develop future-ready talent,” the university said in a statement.

It added that with Kant at the helm, it looks to scale in cutting-edge education, skilling, and global collaborations, continuing its mission of nurturing leaders and innovators of tomorrow.

During his stint at NITI Aayog between 2016 and 2022, Kant spearheaded initiatives including Atal Innovation Mission, Aspirational Districts Programme, and the National Programme on Artificial Intelligence.

He was also a part of the launch of flagship programmes including Make in India, Startup India, and Ease of Doing Business reforms.

“It is an honour to join NIIT University, an institution that has consistently pioneered industry-linked education and skilling. In today’s rapidly evolving economy, universities must play a central role in nurturing innovation and preparing youth for emerging opportunities. I look forward to working with the university to advance its mission of creating a new-age talent pool aligned with national and global priorities,” said Kant.

The university has established partnerships with more than 700 industrial entities including IBM, Morgan Stanley, Tata Consultancy Services, and Deloitte.

“We are privileged to welcome Shri Amitabh Kant as Chairperson of NIIT University. His visionary leadership in driving India’s innovation and skilling landscape will be invaluable in shaping NU’s future. As we continue to strengthen our focus on technology, research, and industry integration, his guidance will help us take significant strides in developing a highly skilled, future-ready workforce,” said Prof. Prakash Gopalan, President, NIIT University.