AmpereHour Energy, an energy storage startup, has raised $5 million led by Avaana Capital, with participation from UC Impower and existing angel investors.

According to a statement, the fresh funding will be used towards the deployment of its energy solutions, expanding manufacturing capabilities and R&D activity. Previously, AmpereHour Energy had raised $2.45 million.

Founded in 2017 by Ayush Misra, Rahul Shelke, Harshal Thakur, and Neehar Jathar, AmpereHour Energy specialises in developing and deploying modular, scalable, and software-led battery energy storage systems (BESS).

AmpereHour founders

According to the startup, its proprietary ELINA Energy Management Software optimises battery performance and enables flexible utilisation across various applications, from utility-scale projects to commercial and industrial installations. Its services also include turnkey EPC activity,

The clients of AmpereHour Energy include Indigrid, Cummins, Siemens, Coca-Cola, Amazon, Yellow Door (UAE), and BRPL, among others.

On the funding received, AmpereHour Energy co-founder and CEO Ayush Mishra said, “The global advanced energy storage systems market is growing exponentially and India is poised to become a major hub for this industry. The current investment round led by Avaana Capital, alongside UC Impower, is another vote of confidence in AmpereHour Energy’s expertise and ability to create technological innovation as well as deliver projects at scale.”

Avaana Capital Founding Partner Anjali Bansal said, “AmpereHour Energy’s comprehensive, software-driven approach to energy storage is the type of innovation we need to drive the energy transition ahead. Their focus on economic flexibility, modularity, and long-term reliability aligns perfectly with our mission to invest in strong climate-focused solutions.”

AmpereHour Energy has commissioned over 40 MWh of energy storage and about 1000 MWh is currently under execution.