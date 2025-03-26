DailyHunt parent VerSe Innovation reports 13% decline in operating revenue for FY24

Verse Innovation, the AI-driven tech company behind ﻿DailyHunt﻿ and Josh, on Wednesday said it reported a 13% decline in operating revenue for FY24.

The company said the earnings fell from Rs 1,448 crore in FY23 to Rs 1,261 crore in the last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the company also said it has significantly reduced its EBITDA burn by 51% to Rs 710 crore in FY24. This drop, according to the company, stems from reducing business promotion expenses by 65% to Rs 339 crore and lowering the cost of services by 16.85% to Rs 1,155 crore.

VerSe Innovation also said it is on track to achieve break-even in H2 2025, led by a combination of product innovation, AI-led automation, and revenue expansion. Its recent acquisitions, including Magzter (subscription-based content) and ValueLeaf (enterprise engagement solutions), are expected to drive monetisation and market expansion, it said in the statement.

Further, VerSe Innovation anticipates over 75% revenue growth in FY25, surpassing the 10–15% projected for India's digital ad industry, fueled by AI-driven innovation and diverse revenue streams, including NexVerse.ai for AdTech optimisation, Dailyhunt Premium for subscription-based content, Josh Audio for immersive storytelling, and VerSe Collab for influencer marketing.

With a proprietary AI-driven platform, VerSe Innovation serves over 350 million users, delivering personalised local language content on Dailyhunt and engaging short-form videos on Josh.

The company is backed by investors, including CPP Investments, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, Qatar Investment Authority, Carlyle Group, Goldman Sachs, Sequoia Capital India, Google, and Microsoft.