HR tech unicorn ﻿Darwinbox﻿has bagged $140 million in a funding round co-led by Partners Group and KKR, with additional support from Gravity Holdings.

The fresh capital will be utilised to enhance product development and expand its global footprint.

“This investment is a testament to Darwinbox’s strong fundamentals and the trust we have earned from our 1,000+ global customer base,” said Jayant Paleti, Co-founder of Darwinbox.

“By placing the employee experience front and center — and ensuring our platform is deeply configurable to diverse local needs — we have helped transform HR for enterprises globally. With top-tier investors backing us, we’re poised to amplify our global momentum and deliver innovative AI-powered solutions for thousands of enterprises worldwide,” he added.

The Hyderabad-based firm has expanded internationally across multiple markets, including Asia Pacific, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Since entering North America two years ago, Darwinbox has gained strong traction and is now doubling down on its presence in the region. Over the last two years, the company claims to have reported a fivefold growth in revenue in global markets, over 60% of which comes from new markets.

Last year, YourStory exclusively reported that the company promoted Chief Technology Officer Vineet Singh to Co-founder.

Founded in 2015, Darwinbox enhances talent management through employee experiences and cutting-edge AI technology. Its cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software addresses HR needs throughout the entire employee lifecycle.

The firm has been backed by global investors such as TCV, Microsoft, Salesforce Ventures, Peak XV, Lightspeed and Endiya Partners among others.

“Darwinbox operates in the rapidly growing HR tech market, which we have been tracking through our thematic research. The company is acting as a key disruptor to legacy platforms in this space, investing heavily in product innovation, generative AI, and global expansion, and is well positioned to take market share. We look forward to working with Darwinbox’s talented management team on driving future growth. The company represents another exciting addition to our private equity growth portfolio,” said Cyrus Driver, Managing Director, Private Equity, Partners Group.

Currently, the firm has over 900 enterprise customers and nearly three million employees as end-users across 130 countries. Some of its clientele include Starbucks, Nivea, AXA, Cigna, WeWork, Crisil (an S&P company), T-Systems.