Day of diversity: A deep dive into Myntra's DE&I initiatives

At Myntra, diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) aren't just buzzwords—they're deeply embedded in the brand's ethos. With programs like ShE-Commerce, Udaan, Phoenix 3.0 and more, Myntra underscores its commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace and empowering diverse communities.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Myntra's headquarters in Bengaluru recently hosted five young, dynamic female students selected for its pioneering ShE-Commerce program. This unique opportunity offered participants an exclusive, behind-the-scenes experience at one of India's leading fashion and lifestyle platforms, equipping them with valuable insights and skills to navigate the ever-evolving e-commerce landscape.

The day showcased Myntra's vibrant and dynamic work culture, reinforcing its balanced work environment. Participants in exclusive mentoring sessions interacted with Myntra leadership, explored Myntra's cutting-edge design and photography studio, and connected with creative minds at the Myntra office. The day concluded with a tour of Myntra's office space, giving them a sneak peek into the dynamic work environment and culture.

'A Day in the Life at Myntra' was more than just an office visit. It was a transformative experience that planted the seeds of ambition and equipped these young women with the resources and confidence to chase their entrepreneurial dreams. "We're proud to play a role in shaping the future of e-commerce by giving them a platform to connect, grow and lead." said CHRO Govindraj MK about the initiative.

DE&I: A Core Value at Myntra

Diversity is more than a corporate responsibility. It's a strategic advantage. A 2023 McKinsey report highlighted the positive impact of inclusion on company performance, culture, and long-term sustainability.

At Myntra, DE&I initiatives permeate every level of the organisation. The company actively champions equal opportunities and representation for individuals with disabilities (PwD), LGBTQ+ individuals, women, men and people from varied gender identities and groups. Programs focusing on DE&I include Udaan, which offers tailored internships for individuals with disabilities; Phoenix, a six-month structured paid 'returnship' for women re-entering the workspace; and ShE-Commerce, which focuses on creating an industry-first network for women in e-commerce.

Empowering Women at Every Stage

Myntra launched ShE-commerce in July 2024 to build a dynamic community that connects, empowers and inspires women, contributes to nation-building and transforms the face of e-commerce in India. ShE-commerce is an industry-first community that empowers, supports, and connects women aspiring to build careers in e-commerce.

As an umbrella initiative, in the past few months, Myntra has connected and inspired women through its various programs like A Day in Life of Myntra along with other key initiatives that are a part of the programs:

ShE-Commerce champions mentorship and leadership through ShE-roes Unplugged , inspiring women with success stories from industry leaders. The initiative hosts quarterly webinars on empowerment, leadership skills, entrepreneurship and more.

ShE-roes Unplugged, inspiring women with success stories from industry leaders. The initiative hosts quarterly webinars on empowerment, leadership skills, entrepreneurship and more.

ShE-commerce offers mentorship from industry leaders, exposure to industry trends as well as role models for college women students. This effort helps shape the next generation of women leaders by equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in e-commerce. Ahead of International Women's Day, Myntra has also launched its women seller program - MynShakti, to accelerate women entrepreneurs in e-Commerce. MynShakti is designed to empower women entrepreneurs across India by providing the tools, resources and mentorship needed to scale their businesses in the ever-evolving e-commerce space. This is open to all women-led businesses in fashion, beauty, and home categories.

"At Myntra, fostering an inclusive, equitable, and empowering workplace is at the heart of our DE&I commitment. Inclusion, for us, means creating a space where everyone—regardless of background or ability—can collaborate, contribute, and grow together. Our commitment extends beyond gender diversity, with dedicated programs for people with disabilities. With Gen Z making up a third of our workforce, we thrive as a dynamic, multi-generational workplace. Through initiatives like ShE-commerce, we are building a vibrant community that connects, empowers, and inspires women, driving transformation in India's e-commerce space" said Govindraj M K, CHRO, Myntra.

He further emphasised that 'A Day in the Life at Myntra' is a testament to this mission. "By offering first-hand exposure to our dynamic ecosystem, we inspire the next generation of female leaders. As we continue to champion DE&I through mentorship, leadership programs and workplace policies, we remain dedicated to building a future where every individual has the opportunity to thrive."

As Myntra charts its path forward, diversity, equity, and inclusion are at the heart of our DE&I commitment. Initiatives like ShE-Commerce will continue to grow, while programs such as WeEmpowerHer—a six-month mentorship and personal development initiative—will introduce new editions in the coming year. With an expanding suite of programs, Myntra is committed to fostering an inclusive ecosystem, empowering individuals, and making DE&I an integral part of its vision in 2025 and beyond.