Logistics startup Delhivery approved the allotment of 11.79 lakh equity shares under its Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) schemes.

In an exchange filing on Monday, the company said, “The Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee of Delhivery Limited approved the allotment of 11,79,486 equity shares of face value Re. 1/- each, fully paid up, against the exercise of vested options on March 10, 2025.”

Of the total shares, the company will issue 3.24 lakh shares under ESOP 2012, 6.89 lakh under ESOP II 2020, and 1.66 lakh under ESOP III 2020. This allotment increases Delhivery’s paid-up share capital from Rs 74.44 crore to Rs 74.55 crore.

The exercise price for shares under ESOP II 2020 and ESOP III 2020 is Rs 0.10 per share. For ESOP 2012, it varies—Rs 1 for 2.23 lakh shares, Rs 16.28 for 4,600 shares, and Rs 29.85 for the remaining 96,100 shares.

This follows Delhivery’s recent approval of 1.48 lakh equity shares for eligible employees.

Meanwhile, in January, Delhivery launched Rapid Commerce, a sub-two-hour delivery service for brands catering to growing consumer demand for faster order fulfilment.

Initially rolled out in Bengaluru, the service processes over 300 orders daily. It aims to serve brands across categories like beauty, fashion, electronics, and accessories, which previously relied on standard ecommerce delivery timelines.

The company also reported a 114% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated profit, reaching Rs 25 crore in the third quarter of FY25, compared to Rs 11.7 crore in the previous year, when it turned profitable for the first time since its 2022 listing.