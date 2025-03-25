DevSparks 2025 is back in Bengaluru!

On May 17, 2025, join us to supercharge India's innovation engine.

With over 1,000 expert developers, 10+ thriving dev communities, 30+ legendary speakers, and 25+ hands-on sessions, the second edition of DevSparks Bengaluru is the place to be if you want to build the future with AI, data and security.

Join us for a day of hands-on learning sessions featuring cutting-edge and practical insights on AI-first coding, cybersecurity, deeptech and a lot more.

We're also gearing up to launch two exclusive developer communities at the event to bring more engagement and knowledge-sharing among India's tech builders!

Sign up now to register for the event.

Why DevSparks Bengaluru 2025?

If you’re a developer, here’s why you can't afford to miss this event:

Master AI & GenAI

AI isn’t just a buzzword anymore. It’s the new operating system for developers. Alongside 1,000+ talented developers, you can learn how to use AI for coding, product development, and scaling solutions.

Meet India’s best dev communities

Bengaluru’s developer scene is unmatched. DevSparks will bring together 10+ of India’s most vibrant dev communities and evangelists. Come and be part of the movement!

Explore deeptech innovations

From quantum computing and blockchain to AI-powered cybersecurity, get a front-row seat to the technologies defining India’s future.

Live demos, product launches, hands-on learning

Be the first to experience brand-new AI, cloud, and security tools with live demos, hands-on sessions, lightning talks, and technical deep dives. Expect technical workshops, masterclasses, and upskilling sessions designed to take your developer career to the next level.

The big themes at the summit

DevSparks Bengaluru will focus on AI, data and security, with these themes further broken down into:

Exploring the GenAI landscape

GenAI is changing the way we code, build products, and optimise workflows. Learn how to apply GenAI for B2B, B2C, and real-world applications. Also, can India become the AI use case capital of the world? Explore how AI is accelerating app development, developer productivity, and enterprise solutions.

The data advantage: Unlocking real-time insights

No AI without data. Dive into real-time analytics, data governance, and automation to turn raw data into smart decisions, and build a view on how to apply these learnings in your existing tech stacks and tech environments.

Securing the future with cybersecurity

Cyber threats are evolving. Learn about proactive vulnerability management, AI-driven security automation, and next-gen threat detection - all to future-proof your next big product.

More than just an event — DevSparks is a movement

Our previous editions of DevSparks in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune saw 2,600+ developers join us to explore advancements in security and identity, AI, AI cloud, data analytics, big data, and more.

Past speakers included Pramod Varma, Co-founder, FIDE, and former Chief Architect of Aadhaar and India Stack; Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder, Ola; Surojit Chatterjee, Founder and CEO, Ema; Yogesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Unthinkable Solutions; and more.

In 2025, DevSparks is upgrading. Today, it is a nationwide movement aimed at reaching 1 million developers across India through summits, hands-on upskilling programmes, recruitment drives, and community-driven initiatives.

Bengaluru is just one stop on this journey so stay tuned and follow YourStory for more details on our pan-India initiatives for the developer community.

Sign up now to register for the event.