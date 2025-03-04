AI is replacing coders, only domain experts will survive and thrive: Akash Sureka at DevSparks Pune 2025

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic concept—it’s here, and it’s transforming businesses at an unprecedented scale. The opening session at DevSparks Pune 2025 set the tone for the day with Akash Sureka, Strategic Advisor and Entrepreneur, Ex-MD, JP Morgan Chase, taking the stage for a discussion on ‘AI for Business Impact’.

AI’s role in product growth

In today’s tech-driven world, AI and machine learning (ML) are not just tools; they are catalysts for innovation. “AI is now at the heart of every business decision,” emphasised Sureka. Companies are increasingly leveraging AI for cost reduction, operational efficiency, and customer experience enhancement. From personalised marketing campaigns to sales automation and supply chain optimisation, AI is becoming a necessity rather than a luxury.

“Before GenAI, companies relied heavily on structured data for predictive insights,” he noted. “But now, AI can process unstructured data, transforming how businesses operate. Everything from customer support interactions to financial risk assessments is being powered by AI-driven intelligence.”

The evolution of AI and its impact on developers

The role of developers is undergoing a radical shift. With AI automating repetitive coding tasks and enhancing developer productivity through AI-assisted coding tools, developers must adapt or risk obsolescence.

“The question is no longer whether AI will replace developers, but how developers can use AI to their advantage,” Sureka stated. AI-powered tools like Copilot, Claude 3.7, and Replit are streamlining frontend and backend development, allowing teams to focus on higher-level problem-solving rather than writing boilerplate code.

To stay relevant, Akash Sureka recommended that developers-

Move beyond coding – Understand how AI integrates into business models. Become domain experts – Master a niche, whether it’s fintech, healthcare, or cybersecurity. Develop a product mindset – Think beyond writing code; understand its impact on business metrics. Embrace orchestration – Learn how multi-agent AI systems work to enhance automation.

AI adoption challenges

Despite AI’s potential, businesses face hurdles in widespread adoption. A primary challenge is the talent gap—there simply aren’t enough trained AI professionals. Additionally, data security remains a critical concern. “Organisations hesitate to adopt AI fully due to the risk of exposing sensitive information,” said Sureka.

Another significant roadblock is retrofitting AI into existing systems. Many businesses attempt to integrate AI without a clear strategy, often leading to inefficiencies. The key lies in working backwards—identifying the business problem first and then determining if AI is the right solution, ensuring a more effective implementation.

India’s AI future: From adoption to innovation

India has long been seen as an AI adoption hub, with businesses integrating AI to enhance efficiency. However, Sureka believes the time has come to develop indigenous AI models. “Relying on foreign AI models for critical applications is not sustainable,” he argued. “We need sovereign AI models tailored for Indic languages and business environments.”

With costs decreasing and AI models becoming more accessible, India is well-positioned to lead in AI development. The key is investing in talent, upskilling developers, and fostering an AI-first mindset across industries.