Diipa Büller-Khosla’s indē wild raises $5M funding from Unilever Ventures

Beauty brand indē wild has secured $5 million in a funding round led by Unilever Ventures. The round also saw participation from existing partners SoGal Ventures and True, the company said in a statement.

indē wild plans to use the fresh capital to expand its international footprint and solidify its presence in the beauty industry, focusing on its existing partnership with Sephora in the UK and its forthcoming launch with the personal care and beauty retailer in the US, the company said.

“Today's generation seeks brands that reflect their identity and the most impactful brands are built on deep listening, constant evolution, and empowering communities to co-create their journey. As our community continues to grow and shape our path, I am beyond excited to scale indē wild to new heights and redefine what it means to truly connect with our audience,” said Diipa Büller-Khosla, Founder, indē wild, in a statement.

The company reported selling more than one unit a minute within 18 months of its exclusive India launch on Nykaa and its D2C platforms in the US and UK. It added that it has seen a revenue growth of 400%.

“Their (Unilever Ventures’) expertise and experience in the beauty space is second to none and with their deep understanding of consumer needs, innovative approach to clean beauty, and knowledge of what constitutes top-level business practices will allow indē wild to scale even faster in this rapidly evolving market,” said Oleg Büller-Khosla, CEO, indē wild.

The company said that Archit Vijoy, the exclusive financial advisor on this deal, has now been appointed as finance director at indē wild.