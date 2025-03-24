EaseMyTrip.com on Monday said it had received board approval to acquire a 49% stake in Big Charter Pvt Ltd, a company operating in India’s charter aviation sector.

With this acquisition, EaseMyTrip aims to strengthen its position in the aviation industry while supporting the expansion of charter air travel across India, the company said.

The acquisition will allow EaseMyTrip to diversify its offerings by integrating its technology with Big Charter’s operations. This collaboration aims to streamline charter flight bookings, enhance pricing mechanisms, and improve service accessibility, particularly in Tier II and Tier III cities where Big Charter has an established presence.

India’s charter aviation industry, currently valued at approximately $650.5 million, is expected to grow to $1.14 billion by 2033, driven by rising demand for regional connectivity, corporate travel, and private flying. The sector is also witnessing global expansion, with market projections exceeding $33 billion by 2033.

In FY 2023-24, Big Charter reported revenue of Rs 128.75 crore (approximately $15.5 million). The partnership is expected to facilitate growth and operational improvements in response to the evolving needs of India’s aviation market.

EaseMyTrip’s Chairman and Founder, Nishant Pitti, highlighted the potential impact of this move, emphasizing the role of technology in making charter air travel more accessible. Similarly, Sanjay Mandavia, Director of Big Charter Pvt Ltd, noted that EaseMyTrip’s technological and customer outreach capabilities would contribute to expanding and enhancing charter services.