As the direct-to-consumer (D2C) landscape in India surges towards an impressive $60 billion by 2027, fueled by a staggering annual growth rate of 38%, brands are finding themselves at a crucial juncture. This burgeoning growth, driven by broader internet access, shifting consumer habits, and the booming ecommerce and quick commerce sectors, offers D2C brands a unique opportunity to directly engage with customers and improve profit margins.

However, this path is fraught with financial hurdles that demand a sharp rethink of capital strategies to ensure sustained success.

Financial hurdles on the path to growth

While navigating this high-potential market, D2C brands face a number of financial challenges. The fierce competition and high consumer expectations often push brands towards aggressive pricing and discounting strategies, straining their financial health.

Key challenges include managing hefty initial outlays for inventory and technology, coupled with ongoing marketing expenses that can quickly deplete resources. The lag between the inflow of sales revenue and the outflow of expenses can lead to significant cash flow issues. Furthermore, the necessity for robust digital marketing strategies and the complex logistics of supply chain management add layers of operational and financial complexity.

Revenue-based financing is gaining ground

In response to these challenges, an increasing number of D2C brands are turning to innovative funding structures like revenue-based financing (RBF). This model offers capital in exchange for a percentage of ongoing revenues until a predetermined cap is reached. It's particularly well-suited for businesses with variable sales cycles as it aligns repayment schedules with revenue flows thereby reducing the stress of fixed repayments during lean periods.

Why D2C brands opt for revenue-based financing (RBF)

There are many benefits to RBF. It gives quick access to debt funds, helping businesses efficiently manage repayments across various business cycles. Furthermore, it ensures that founders maintain complete control of their company without diluting ownership. The risk of default is further reduced because repayments are directly related to the company's revenue. The process is often faster and less stringent than traditional banking loans, providing quicker access to needed growth or working capital.

The future of D2C financing in India

With the rise of new-age NBFCs and fintech platforms, access to debt capital for smaller companies is accelerating like never before. It will only help founders scale their companies faster while retaining equity and working with a financial discipline with debt brings along with it.

By rethinking their capital strategies, D2C brands can navigate the crowded market, ensuring their long-term growth and success in an increasingly competitive industry.

Eklavya Gupta: Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Recur Club