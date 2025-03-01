Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

Flipkart shuts down ANS Commerce, lays off workforce

Founded in 2017, the firm was providing all support including marketing tools, warehousing, etc., to entities that wanted to sell their product online.

Press Trust of India10228 Stories
Flipkart shuts down ANS Commerce, lays off workforce

Saturday March 01, 2025 , 1 min Read

Ecommerce major Flipkart has shut down its arm ANS Commerce and laid off its entire workforce, according to a source.

Founded in 2017, ANS Commerce was providing all support including marketing tools, warehousing, etc to entities that wanted to sell their product online. It was acquired by Flipkart in 2022.

When contacted, Flipkart confirmed the development.

"After careful consideration, ANS Commerce, a full-stack e-commerce enabler that was acquired by Flipkart in 2022, has decided to close its operations. As we wind down operations, we stay committed to ensuring a smooth transition for all stakeholders, including employees and customers.

"To minimize the impact on employees during this transition, we plan to offer internal opportunities at Flipkart, outplacement services, and severance packages," Flipkart said.

The number of employees impacted by the closure could not be ascertained. ANS Commerce had 600 employees at the end of FY2022.