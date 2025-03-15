From Food Delivery to Air Travel: Deepinder Goyal's $20M Bet on LAT Aerospace!

​In a move that's sure to make the aviation industry sit up and take notice, Deepinder Goyal, the founder and CEO of Zomato, has invested a substantial $20 million in LAT Aerospace—a startup co-founded with former Zomato Chief Operating Officer (COO) Surobhi Das. This venture aims to revolutionise regional air connectivity by developing low-cost, short takeoff and landing (STOL) aircraft.​

From Delivering Meals to Delivering Passengers

Deepinder Goyal, renowned for transforming the food delivery landscape with Zomato, is now setting his sights on the skies. His $20 million investment in LAT Aerospace marks a significant shift from delivering meals to delivering passengers. Goyal will serve as a non-executive co-founder, providing mentorship and strategic guidance, while Surobhi Das will oversee daily operations. ​

LAT Aerospace: Crafting the Future of Regional Air Travel

LAT Aerospace is currently operating in stealth mode, focusing on the development of STOL aircraft with up to 24 seats and a range of approximately 1,500 kilometers. These aircraft are designed to operate from compact "air-stops" no larger than a parking lot, eliminating the need for extensive airport infrastructure. This innovative approach aims to make regional air travel as convenient as hopping on a bus, connecting smaller cities and communities with greater efficiency.

Financial Trajectory and Recruitment Drive

Beyond Goyal's initial investment, LAT Aerospace is in discussions to raise an additional $50 million in seed funding. The startup is actively recruiting engineers specialising in aerodynamics, material sciences, and hybrid propulsion systems to bring their vision to fruition. ​

STOL Aircraft: Redefining Regional Connectivity

STOL aircraft are engineered for short takeoffs and landings, requiring minimal runway length. This capability allows them to access areas with limited infrastructure, making them ideal for enhancing regional connectivity. By focusing on intercity routes, LAT Aerospace aims to provide an alternative to traditional carriers, potentially reducing travel times and costs for passengers.​

A Competitive Landscape

LAT Aerospace's entry into the market positions it against established manufacturers like ATR and Bombardier, whose aircraft are currently utilised by Indian airlines such as IndiGo and SpiceJet for regional flights. The success of LAT's innovative approach could disrupt the existing dynamics of regional aviation, offering more flexible and cost-effective options for travelers.​

From Boardrooms to Runways: The Founders' Journey

Surobhi Das brings over a decade of experience from her tenure at Zomato, where she played a pivotal role in scaling operations and exploring new markets. Her transition from the food tech industry to aerospace signifies a bold and ambitious endeavor to reshape regional air travel.​

Deepinder Goyal's substantial investment in LAT Aerospace underscores a visionary leap into the aviation sector, aiming to democratise regional air travel through innovative aircraft design and strategic infrastructure solutions. As the startup progresses, its impact on regional connectivity and the broader aviation industry will be closely watched by stakeholders and travelers alike.