Maxing out your personal credit card was never a part of pitch decks: Razorpay’s Shashank Kumar on RazorpayX Corporate Card launch at FTX ’25

Imagine you’re a startup founder, gearing up for your next phase of growth. You need to book flights for investor meetings, pay for essential SaaS tools, and manage your team’s expenses. But here’s what happens:

Your corporate card application gets stuck in lengthy approval processes, often requiring extensive documentation and prolonged waiting times. High collateral demands further restrict your working capital, making it difficult to allocate funds where they are needed the most. As a result, many founders resort to using personal credit cards, complicating cash flow management and creating unnecessary accounting burdens for their finance teams.

Despite India’s startup ecosystem projected to contribute $100 billion to the GDP by 2030, founders still face hurdles in securing corporate credit. Managing business finances shouldn’t be this hard.

Revolutionising startup finances

Understanding these challenges firsthand, Razorpay launched a founder-first corporate card—RazorpayX Corporate Card, in partnership with Yes Bank at the 6th edition of Razorpay’s flagship event, Razorpay FTX ’25.

Highlighting the pain points founders often face, Shashank Kumar, Co-founder and Managing Director, Razorpay, said, “Even after raising $10 million at the start of Razorpay, we couldn’t get a corporate card. Imagine that—a payments company not getting a payment instrument to pay our vendors. And this isn’t just our story—it’s every startup’s story.”

This card is built to eliminate financial roadblocks, allowing founders to set tailored spending limits and issue supplementary cards for seamless team-wide flexibility. Driven by AI, it enables real-time expense tracking and compliance, while smart recurring payments streamline SaaS subscriptions and vendor payouts for smooth, uninterrupted operations.

With its seamless onboarding process, startups no longer need to submit exhaustive paperwork just to get access to corporate credit. Supplementary cards for team members come at zero cost, eliminating the need for founders to pass around a single card for business expenses.

Rewards and benefits

The RazorpayX Corporate Card isn’t just about spending—it’s about maximising value. Startups get access to:

01. Rs 5 lakh in savings on essential SaaS tools

02. $2500 in Shopify credits to scale ecommerce operations

03. 90% off Freshworks bills for customer engagement and support

04. Discounts on AWS, Notion, and 20+ SaaS platforms to optimise operations

05. Seamless transactions online and offline, catering to every business need

Empowering founders with smart banking

Most financial tools require founders to adapt to rigid banking structures. With the RazorpayX Corporate Card, banking adapts to startups. Here’s how:

01. Simplifies business payments with AI-driven automation

02. Improves financial transparency with real-time insights and reporting

03. Empowers startups to scale effortlessly, freeing them from financial bottlenecks

As Kumar summed up, “We built this to make spending easier, tracking effortless, and startup life a little less painful. Finally, a card made for founders—because maxing out your personal credit card was never part of the pitch deck!”

With the RazorpayX Corporate Card, startup banking is no longer a challenge—it’s an enabler. RazorpayX is already revolutionising business finances with its suite of intelligent banking solutions, automating payroll, streamlining vendor payments, and ensuring seamless compliance. Now, with the corporate card, it extends this innovation to expense management, giving startups an intuitive, credit-friendly tool that simplifies financial operations. Founders can finally focus on what truly matters—building and scaling their startups.